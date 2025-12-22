Critical Environment Technician - Gavle
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Elektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Gävle
2025-12-22
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Critical Environment Technician (CET) in Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you will maintain the critical infrastructure that keeps our Datacenters up and running. This could be anything from coordinating with supplier/vendors, working closely with Management to address operational, risk and safety situations, mentoring other CE Technicians, having a hands-on understanding on how critical environment equipment works, performing various types of maintenance, responding to onsite incidents while coordinating with other critical facilities professionals, and using telemetry and other platforms to monitor equipment performance and operations.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I Critical Environment Technician, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development of all employees and offers training and opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion training and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
Responsibilities
Serve as an operations specialist in one major area of CE operations (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators) and works on advanced tasks independently.
Inspect and supervise critical environment-related facility equipment (e.g., controls, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning [HVAC], mechanical systems), building, and grounds regularly for unsafe or abnormal conditions and escalate per applicable policies and standards.
Utilize internal computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to track all equipment assets and to complete work order requests for maintenance work.
Safely and quickly respond to and leads onsite incident response teams for all abnormal conditions that impact operations, and coordinates with other critical facilities professionals to perform corrective repairs without supervision.
Enhance, develop new or follow preexisting emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in relation to CE operations and incidents.
Perform various types of maintenance (e.g., planned, predictive, corrective) and repairs following methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for CE equipment (e.g., electrical, mechanical, cooling systems) and escalate when appropriate.
Have a hands-on understanding of how equipment works and how to troubleshoot equipment, systems, subsystems, and components independently within their trained discipline(s).
Provides consultation to lower-level colleagues in troubleshooting systems and problems.
Understands, follows, and ensures safety and security requirements (e.g., job hazard assessments [JHAs], environmental health and safety (EH&S), toolbox talks), and business processes and procedures to properly perform work in a safe, quality, and reliable manner in accordance with applicable federal, state, local, and Microsoft requirements.
Embody our culture and values
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent AND relevant experience in mission critical services work/applied learning experience (e.g., high availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields)
OR equivalent experience.
Relevant experience in a specialized area (e.g., mechanical field, electrical field, controls field) or related field.
Ability to work shifts, including shift assignments during non-standard business hours that may include evening, nighttime, weekends, and/or holidays
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent AND extensive experience in mission critical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields)
OR Associate's Degree or technical trade certification (e.g., military, trade school), or higher-equivalent education AND relevant experience in mission-critical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields)
OR equivalent experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150), https://apply.careers.microsoft.com/careers/job/1970393556630925?domain=microsoft.com&hl=en
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9661222