Crisis and Risk Taskforce Leader
2025-09-18
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
CRISIS & RISK TASKFORCE LEADER
Are you engaged in your work, professional in everything you do and prepared to go that extra mile? If yes - then the Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) is the right place for you. GTP provides competitive advantages to the Volvo Group by selecting high performing suppliers to deliver the best possible products & services with the right quality output that add real business value for our customers.
We like to work hard, have fun and we are committed to our customer and the Volvo Group success. You will work with a high performing team aiming at world-class Purchasing - do you have what it takes?
THIS IS US
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR &PM) is a global organization within GTP with holistic responsibility over the Product Project portfolio, Volume & Supplier Capacity Planning, Supply Partner Development and Crisis & Risk Management.. We deliver customer value via end to end product evolution ownership & resilient supply network and we enable the best Performance & Customer Success outcomes while fully coordinated with GTT and GTO and Volvo Brands within efficient governance structure. We have a data-based proactive supply network management as well as a strong reactive capability - driving industry leading performance. We use digitalization to Monitor & Develop our suppliers into Trusted Partners, leading to full transparency and proactive visibility of risks during end to end processes.
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR &PM) Europe being the Strategic steering line for all SNR & PM purchasing activities within GTP, we organize a strong collaboration within SNR & PM purchasing teams spread across different sites/regions, and we are also the operational line responsible forSNR & PM Europe business all along specific process steps and areas. The team is responsible to drive end-to-end Purchasing activities whilst securing QDCF-TSR (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management) targets.
We are now looking for a colleague who would like to join our dynamic and goal-oriented team. We are proud to say that in our team we create TRUST by the way of working with peers and colleagues. We deliver with world-class PERFORMANCE both hard and soft. We have fun at work and show PASSION in what we do. CUSTOMER SUCCESS is guiding us in the decisions. We CHANGE to stay ahead and we continuously improve every day.
Ready for a challenge? Good. Because we are ready for you.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
As Crisis & Risk Taskforce Leader you functionally lead a team of case leaders responsible for reacting and recovering to select unforeseen supply disruptions impacting the Volvo Group. From that standpoint, your department is playing a key role in the success of the Volvo Group. The case leaders are a mix of direct Volvo employees, borrowed resources from other departments, as well as external resources when resource flexibility is needed. Your approach to crisis resolution is always cross-functional, and your team works closely with our supply partners to solve issues. Your team is responsible for the interface with Tier 1 partners, but when necessary they involve Tier N suppliers and seek support from the Tier N management team. You are action-oriented, you act with speed and you maintain composure even under stressed situation. You act as a coach for your team members.
MAIN QUALIFICATIONS
* University degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration
* Crisis & Risk management skills
* Good data management and analytical skills
* Ability to thrive in agile and complex situations
* Creative thinking
* A strong understanding of business challenges in a global environment and preferably a good understanding of the Volvo Group Business
* Experience in Purchasing
* Executive communication and teamwork skills
Are you ready for a new challenge?
Good, becaouse we are ready for you!
Welcome with you application today. And if you want to learn more about the Volvo Group, follow us at LinkedIn!
If you have any questions contact me, Alexandre Pougnaud, Head of Taskforce Management at alexandre.pougnaud.3@volvo.com
Last application date: 12th of October.
