Creative Production & Marketing Intelligence Builder
Ecareer AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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Creative Production & Marketing Intelligence Builder
Global Performance Operator - Design, AI, Brand Output, Insights & Conversion
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator (execution-focused; not a status title) Talent Market: Global candidates welcome; US-style performance expectations
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a creative operator who can produce, improve, analyze, and scale creative output. Design is not decoration-it must drive conversion, communicate clearly, and win attention.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent and staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We build practical, revenue-driven businesses. This role focuses on turning unclear, slow, or broken processes into functional systems.
This is a global role for people who are comfortable with:
Speed
Ownership
Measurable output
Direct feedback
Accountability
Final employing entity and scope are defined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the end-to-end creative production flow-from idea to final asset-using:
AI tools
Market insights
Campaign data
Strong visual execution
Key Responsibilities
Produce high-quality creative assets across campaigns, websites, social, ads, presentations, and internal materials
Use AI tools to accelerate ideation, variation, and production workflows
Analyze campaign performance and translate insights into improved creative output
Maintain visual consistency across all brands
Collaborate with marketing, sales, and leadership to align creative with business goals
Build reusable templates, design systems, and workflows to reduce production time
First 90 Days
Audit existing creative assets and identify gaps across brands
Build a repeatable production workflow for campaigns and sales materials
Develop templates for high-frequency content
Improve at least one campaign or conversion flow using performance data
Your goal: increase speed, quality, and business impact.
KPI Framework
Creative output speed
Campaign conversion lift
Brand consistency
AI-assisted productivity
Insight-to-action rate
Template reuse
Who We Are Looking For
Strong graphic design skills with sound commercial judgment
Comfortable using AI tools, analytics, and rapid iteration
Ability to produce high-quality assets without unnecessary complexity
Clear understanding of marketing performance (not just aesthetics)
Executes quickly-from idea to finished output
This Role Is Not for You If
You require fully defined roles before starting
You prioritize meetings and opinions over delivered work
You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative
You avoid accountability tied to metrics, deadlines, or output
You are seeking a title rather than an execution-focused role
Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resume language. The process may include:
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment tied to real company work
Reference checks from high-pressure environments
Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Ship work. Drive results beyond standard levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677603-1980507". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890711