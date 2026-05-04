Creative Production & Marketing Intelligence Builder

Ecareer AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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Creative Production & Marketing Intelligence Builder
Global Performance Operator - Design, AI, Brand Output, Insights & Conversion
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator (execution-focused; not a status title) Talent Market: Global candidates welcome; US-style performance expectations
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a creative operator who can produce, improve, analyze, and scale creative output. Design is not decoration-it must drive conversion, communicate clearly, and win attention.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent and staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We build practical, revenue-driven businesses. This role focuses on turning unclear, slow, or broken processes into functional systems.
This is a global role for people who are comfortable with:

Speed

Ownership

Measurable output

Direct feedback

Accountability

Final employing entity and scope are defined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the end-to-end creative production flow-from idea to final asset-using:

AI tools

Market insights

Campaign data

Strong visual execution

Key Responsibilities

Produce high-quality creative assets across campaigns, websites, social, ads, presentations, and internal materials

Use AI tools to accelerate ideation, variation, and production workflows

Analyze campaign performance and translate insights into improved creative output

Maintain visual consistency across all brands

Collaborate with marketing, sales, and leadership to align creative with business goals

Build reusable templates, design systems, and workflows to reduce production time

First 90 Days

Audit existing creative assets and identify gaps across brands

Build a repeatable production workflow for campaigns and sales materials

Develop templates for high-frequency content

Improve at least one campaign or conversion flow using performance data

Your goal: increase speed, quality, and business impact.
KPI Framework

Creative output speed

Campaign conversion lift

Brand consistency

AI-assisted productivity

Insight-to-action rate

Template reuse

Who We Are Looking For

Strong graphic design skills with sound commercial judgment

Comfortable using AI tools, analytics, and rapid iteration

Ability to produce high-quality assets without unnecessary complexity

Clear understanding of marketing performance (not just aesthetics)

Executes quickly-from idea to finished output

This Role Is Not for You If

You require fully defined roles before starting

You prioritize meetings and opinions over delivered work

You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative

You avoid accountability tied to metrics, deadlines, or output

You are seeking a title rather than an execution-focused role

Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resume language. The process may include:

Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment tied to real company work

Reference checks from high-pressure environments

Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Ship work. Drive results beyond standard levels.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677603-1980507".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890711

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