Country Controller
2025-07-08
We're Hiring: Country Controller
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Position Type: Full-time | Permanent
At OX2, your work will make a lasting impact. We are committed to accelerating access to renewable energy, thereby powering the great shift toward a sustainable future. Join OX2 and be part of a team driving meaningful progress while advancing your career. Let's power the great shift together.
Country Controller Sweden
As Country Controller, you will be responsible for all controlling activities across the full project lifecycle - from acquisition, development, realization and construction to operations focusing on Italy. You will lead cost controlling across the country's cost centers and ensure financial transparency, accuracy, and alignment with our strategic goals. You'll report directly to our Group Business Control function.
Key responsibilities:
Own the financial management, monthly closing and management reporting for the Italian market.
Conduct in-depth P&L and balance sheet analysis on a monthly basis, identifying and explaining deviations vs. budget and forecast.
Provide insights into asset performance, development costs, personnel and external costs.
Lead project controlling, coordinating monthly reports and liaising with Project Managers, Investment Director, and Country Manager.
Maintain project budgets and deliver analysis of financial performance (P&L and cash flow).
Oversee construction controlling, ensuring governance according to milestone frameworks.
Drive forecasting and annual budgeting in collaboration with Group Business Control.
Monitor and track key business drivers (KPIs), offering actionable insights to leadership.
Support in transaction processes and the evolution of financial IT systems.
Actively contribute to the improvement of controlling tools and methodologies across countries through collaboration with peers.
Skills and Qualifications
Proven experience in controlling, FP&A or financial management - preferably in a project-driven or energy/infrastructure business environment.
Strong analytical mindset and hands-on experience with project and cost controlling.
Excellent communication skills in both Italian and English is a must.
Solid understanding of IFRS and local GAAP requirements.
Proficiency in financial systems and tools (ERP, BI tools, Excel etc.).
Experience with IFS is considered valuable but not a must.
What we can offer you
If you are not already convinced that this is the role for you, here are some more bullets as to why you should join our mission to accelerate access to renewable energy:
A truly international company with collaboration across functions and geographies.
A knowledgeable team of experts and an energetic, fun workplace located at Lilla Nygatan 1, Stockholm.
A market based compensation and benefits package.
The Recruitment Process
We review applications ongoing, so do not hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible, however please note that due to summer and annual leave, the selection process and interviews will be conducted in August.
About OX2
OX2 develops, constructs, sells, owns, and operates renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2's project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. OX2 operates across Europe and in Australia. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world's largest private equity investors. www.ox2.com Så ansöker du
