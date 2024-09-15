Cost Engineer | Electronic & Software
2024-09-15
Polestar is aiming to bring driving pleasure into a new era with an all-electric product offering of progressive performance cars that are designed and engineered without compromise. This will be combined with a hassle-free ownership and premium services, where all interactions and orders can be performed online.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar has significantly expanded its research and development capacity with the establishment of a new R&D center in the United Kingdom.Locatedin Coventry, England, the new facility will allow Polestar to increase its own R&D capabilities, and further strengthens the brand's ability to engineer its future electric performance vehicles.
As a Cost Engineer you will work in close collaboration with Procurement and R&D. Your main responsibilities will be to achieve cost optimized design solutions and competitive cost through actively providing fact-based input and negotiation support to reach best price.
This position is located at our HQ, in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Plan and preform the main tasks according to program plan
Control tooling specification in order to avoid paying for unique tools
Provide cost estimation based on "state of the art" material, machines and process technology
Deliver cost benchmark analysis on vehicle level as well as system and component level
Deliver cost targets on sub-system level at Polestar gate in new programs
Support R&D for cost competitiveness when evaluating and selecting technical concepts
Deliver cost estimations for the purpose of evaluating cost objectives and as input to fact-based sourcing negotiations
Actively support buyers in negotiations in order to meet the estimated cost
Deliver cost benchmarksand delta analysis for raw material claims
Act as a member of cost reduction teamsand as a cost specialist in competitor analysis
Deliver cost estimation on parts in running production and on new ideas
Perform tasks in line withCost Engineerguidelines to secure lean operationswith stable quality and transparency
Who you are
A bachelor's or Master's degree of engineering
Strongknowledge and more than 5 years experience in cost estimation of electronic parts and electrical architecture in well-known OEM or tier 1 supplier
Good experience in semiconductor market globally,bothregardingpricesand trends
Solidknowledge of process technology as SMT, stamping, plastic injection, die casting, machining, testing and assembly
Excellent database gathering skills such as machine rate, raw material andlabor rate
Have purchasing mindset will be beneficial
Familiar with cost driver of production tooling, fixture and checker
Have fact-basednegotiation and cost analysis skills
Excellent communication skills and demonstrated fluency in English, as well as experiences working in global environment, curious for costing, new technologies, industries
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you?If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04
