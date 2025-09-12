Cost Controller
2025-09-12
Overview: The Cost Controller is responsible for managing and controlling project costs to ensure they remain within the allocated budget through diligent tracking, analysis, and reporting of financial data. To effectively controls costs in a civil industrial plant, professionals need a blend of technical, analytical, and interpersonal skills. A bachelor's degree in a relevant field like Civil Engineering or Construction Management is typically a minimum requirement, coupled with practical experience in cost control and project management. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are crucial for identifying cost overruns and developing solutions, while excellent communication and teamwork abilities are essential for coordinating with various stakeholders.
Minimum 5 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Establish and manage the project budget.
Track and record actual costs incurred against the budget.
Analyse cost variances and identify their root causes.
Prepare financial status and cost reports for the project.
Forecast the total cost at project completion (Forecast at Completion).
Coordinate with procurement and other departments to control spending.
Accurate cost estimation is crucial for budgeting and forecasting. This includes understanding material costs, labor rates, equipment expenses, and overhead.
Developing and managing project budgets, tracking expenses, and ensuring projects stay within financial parameters is a core responsibility.
Developing solutions to address cost overruns and other challenges that arise during the project lifecycle.
Clearly communicating cost information to various stakeholders, including project managers, contractors, and other team members, is vital.
Collaborating with different teams and departments to ensure cost control measures are implemented effectively.
Balancing multiple tasks, meeting deadlines, and prioritizing work to ensure cost control activities are completed effectively.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
• A degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field is the starting point.
• 5 years of experience in a cost control or project management role within a construction or industrial environment is preferred.
• Knowledge of various cost control methods like earned value management, variance analysis, and change control systems is essential.
• Understanding construction schedules and how they impact costs is important for effective cost control.
• Identifying potential risks that could impact costs and developing mitigation strategies is a critical skill.
• Familiarity with relevant software like, SAP, TRELLO or other project management and cost control tools is highly beneficial.
• The ability to analyse data, identify trends, and pinpoint areas where costs are exceeding the budget is crucial for effective cost control.
• Potentially leading a team of cost control professionals and providing guidance on cost management strategies.
• Thoroughness and precision in tracking expenses, preparing reports, and managing budgets.
• Being able to adjust to changing project requirements and unexpected challenges.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
BTR Personnel services AB
Grev Turegatan 21
114 38 STOCKHOLM
