Copywriter, Interim

Sellpy is looking for a copywriter to join its creative department for a one-year parental leave cover. Someone who can generate strong ideas and turn them into words that move people.
In this role you'll be part of concept work from the start - developing campaigns, cracking insights into ideas, and giving them shape with copy that cuts through. Some days you'll craft headlines and scripts, other days you'll be pitching new routes together with art directors and designers. Always with the aim of making second hand the natural first choice.
You combine creativity with structure. You can work independently but thrive in collaboration, building on others' thoughts and pushing your own further. You enjoy switching between formats, from big-picture campaign ideas to detailed copy edits. And you know how to find the words that make people stop, think, and act.
In short, you will
Ideate campaign concepts
Compose decks and present ideas to stakeholders
Write copy for campaigns, ads, and the website
Contribute to various photo shoots
You need
5+ years of experience in copywriting
A track record of ideating and writing for ads, video scripts, CRM, UX, and social
Marketing insights, cultural awareness, and fashion industry know-how
Experience working with copy and translations in larger ad frameworks
We'd be impressed if you are
Experienced in generative AI tools for copy and content production
You'll get to
Be part of a young brand that's driving change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you'll get direction, energy, and the chance to work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Work closely with a creative director, two art directors, a copywriter, a designer, a motion designer, a project manager, and a junior designer.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We hope that you are based in the Stockholm area for you to attend campaign shoots and similar events.
Hybrid work
We work in a flexible hybrid setup, spending at least half of our time together in the office to keep ideas flowing and the team spirit strong
Form of employment: Full-time, temporary parental leave cover
Start: 1st of December 2025
End: December 2026
