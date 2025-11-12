Coordinator Technology and Innovation
About MITC
Mälardalen Industrial Technology Center (MITC) is a leading collaboration platform where academia and industry come together to accelerate innovation in production. Based in Eskilstuna, MITC brings together engineers, students, researchers, and leading manufacturing companies to co-create the technologies of tomorrow, from robotics and AI to sustainable automation.
MITC is jointly funded by Mälardalen University and key industrial partners, creating a unique environment where knowledge and application meet.
The Role
We are looking for a qualified and motivated Coordinator to lead the development and daily operations of our digital innovation platform. The position focuses on strengthening collaboration between technology providers, SME, and the manufacturing industry, with the goal of accelerating digital transformation and sustainable industrial innovation.
In this role, you will coordinate platform development, manage innovation activities, and support national and international projects. You will also contribute to MITC's strategic partnerships and community-building efforts across academia, startups, and the industrial ecosystem
Key Responsibilities
Manage the development, usability, and functionality of the digital platform in collaboration with technical teams.
Plan, coordinate, and facilitate innovation driven activities such as hackathons, webinars, and matchmaking events.
Build and maintain strong relationships with startups, SMEs, industrial partners, and academic institutions.
Support innovation projects focused on early-stage validation and testing of new digital solutions.
Document and communicate project results through reports, success stories, and digital channels.
Contribute to MITC's outreach and communication activities, including content creation and stakeholder engagement.
Support the development of international networks and knowledge platforms that promote SME digitalization and internationalization.
Perform required activities in externally funded projects, mainly MATCH and ShiftLabs
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with:
A Master's degree in Innovation & Design and /or Communication Systems Engineering
Experience in software design, development and/or digital platforms with expertise in Front Development and WordPress, Figma.
Practical experience from innovation projects, preferably in collaboration with startups or within the manufacturing sector.
Strong communication skills and the ability to engage effectively with both technical and business-oriented audiences.
Experience in planning and delivering innovation events such as workshops, hackathons, or webinars.
Experience using digital tools, such as project management platforms, communication tools, and data analytics tools, to support innovation and collaboration with expertise in Microsoft Suite and Canva or Miro.
Fluency in English, Swedish is a merit
