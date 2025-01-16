Coordinator for Logistics and Order Management
Dc Syd AB / Kulturjobb / Ystad Visa alla kulturjobb i Ystad
2025-01-16
, Tomelilla
, Skurup
, Sjöbo
, Simrishamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dc Syd AB i Ystad
Location: Ystad, Sweden
Scope: Full-time
Language Requirements: Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
About the Role
We are looking for a driven and self-motivated individual to fill the position of Coordinator for Logistics and Order Management. In this role, you will work closely with international suppliers and the company's customers to ensure smooth and efficient processes within order flow, production, and logistics. You will play a key role in delivering high-quality service and support to our customers, with significant responsibility for managing and coordinating complex tasks.
The role requires high flexibility, as working hours may vary depending on business needs. You will be expected to ensure that the company's customers receive the required service and that deadlines are met.
Responsibilities
Order Management
Ensure goods are ready for delivery.
Create packing lists, proforma invoices, and book transportation with international carriers.
Coordinate shipments and deliveries with distributors in other countries.
Manage errors and delays by reporting to internal teams and communicating with customers and suppliers.
Production and Inbound Flow
Create and update forecasts and work orders for production.
Ensure QA documents and work instructions are accurate and up-to-date.
Coordinate container planning for export and manage bookings via various management systems.
Perform quality checks on incoming products.
Documentation and Inventory
Prepare export documents, customs paperwork, and packing lists for different markets.
Synchronize inventory data across systems, e.g., Ongoing and NetSuite.
Manage inventory, including stock transfers and scrap handling.
Procurement
Set up and maintain minimum and maximum inventory levels.
Coordinate purchases of labels, packaging materials, and other necessary items.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
Are fluent in English, preferably as a native speaker.
Have extensive experience working with the U.S. and its business culture.
Are communicative and comfortable managing many points of contact, both internally and externally.
Are highly organized with strong problem-solving skills.
Are comfortable managing your own schedule, prioritizing tasks, planning long-term, and working independently.
Have experience in logistics, order management, or similar tasks.
Have strong computer skills and experience with WMS/ERP systems such as Ongoing, NetSuite, Flexport, or similar.
Merits
Experience with international customer relations.
Knowledge of international shipping and customs processes.
Understanding of quality control and document management.
Previous experience with forecasting and production planning.
What We Offer
An exciting role with significant responsibility and development opportunities.
An international work environment with numerous points of contact.
Flexible working hours and the ability to shape your own workday.
Application
We kindly ask that all communication be directed through the email address provided below. We will respond to applications we find interesting and wish to proceed with.
Does this sound like the right fit for you? Send your application with a CV and cover letter to info@dc-syd.se
. Use "Koordintor 270125" as subject
Application deadline: January 27, 2025. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to welcoming you to our dedicated team and contributing to strengthening our international presence and customer satisfaction! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
E-post: info@dc-syd.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Koordintor 270125". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dc Syd AB
(org.nr 556882-5045) Jobbnummer
9107426