Coordinator Customer Service - Knauf, Göteborg
2026-01-02
Secure the flow as Danish speaking Customer Service Advisor & Warehouse/Process Coordinator at Knauf Insulation in Gothenburg
Join Knauf Insulation AB, a global leader in sustainable insulation solutions, and take on a key role in both customer service and supply chain coordination. We 're looking for a structured, proactive multitasker who thrives in a fast-paced international environment. Keywords: customer service, Danish, logistics, SAPThis is a 3-month assignment with the possibility of extension. Perfect if you want to gain experience in a global setting and potentially grow into a long-term role.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At Knauf Insulation, we combine a strong purpose with a warm and open workplace culture. In this consultant role, you'll be part of a Nordic team with high engagement and a clear mission: to deliver world-class customer service and smart logistics solutions that support our sustainability goals. You'll work in a hybrid setup with supportive colleagues, transparent processes, and a company that values both personal and professional development.
We offer:
A vital and visible role in a global company with a strong sustainability vision
Clear processes, solid onboarding and close collaboration across teams
An international environment with responsibility and ownership from day one
The chance to make a real impact, both internally and for our customers
Stability, clarity and opportunity to grow and develop your skills in a future-focused industry
Your Responsibilities
Register and manage customer orders via EDI, email and phone
Handle transport bookings, order follow-up, and customer updates
Manage customer claims in OneCRM/Salesforce and follow up invoicing in SAP
Monitor and maintain forecasts, allocations, safety stock and slow-moving items
Raise purchase orders for stock and direct deliveries
Update vendor pricing and validate freight invoices in SAP
Ensure smooth collaboration with warehouse and logistics partners
Maintain process documentation and contribute to continuous improvement
The Bigger Picture
You'll be based at Knauf Insulation's office in Gothenburg and become part of a collaborative Nordic team. The role is initially a 3-month assignment with a possibility of extension, depending on performance and business needs.
The position is full-time with standard working hours: Monday to Friday, 08:00-16:30 CET. Lunch and short breaks are included in your day. We work in a hybrid model where Mondays and Fridays can be worked from home. Expect a fast-moving setting where no two days are alike but where support and structure are always close at hand.
Our Expectations
To thrive in this role, you are both customer-focused and structured, with a proactive mindset and strong coordination skills. You're confident working cross-functionally and juggling multiple tasks, from managing orders to maintaining vendor relations. Ideally, you bring experience from supply chain or logistics, strong SAP and Salesforce/OneCRM skills, and a talent for process thinking. You are fluent in English and Danish. You enjoy taking ownership, solving problems and continuously improving how things are done.
