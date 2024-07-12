Controls Engineer
2024-07-12
AWS Infrastructure Services (AIS). AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
At Amazon, we're working to be the most customer-centric company on earth. To get there, we need exceptionally talented, bright, and driven people. If you'd like to help us build the place to find and buy anything online, this is your chance to make history.
The Global Services team is looking for exceptional individuals to join our Controls team as Controls Engineer, responsible for the building automation systems within Amazon . If you are passionate about the Customer Experience, think and act globally and have the ability to contribute to major new innovations in the area of building controls and automation this is the challenge you are looking for!
The ideal candidate will possess a construction management, mechanical, electrical or technology background that enables him/her to undertake the challenges of sophisticated controls platforms and a demonstrated ability to think broadly and strategically in aligning building controls and automation with the larger objectives of the business.
Key job responsibilities
Understanding of: electrical diagrams, control diagrams, building operations, control circuits, industrial HVAC
Ability to ascertain customer needs to help develop scope and specifications.
Ability to manage scope of work relative to the site specifics and customer needs.
Ability to manage engineering to determine the scope of work relative to the design intent of the customer needs
Ability to read and interpret specifications and implementing those specifications as they apply the work environment.
Development of control panel BOM's.
Development of ISA sheets for temperature, level, flow, and pressure transmitters along with ISA sheets for control valves, positioners, analytical, and various other types of instrumentation
Development of drawings for control panels, power distribution, junction boxes. Included in the drawings are the general arrangement, internal layout, schematics and interconnection and wire diagrams.
Development of logic diagrams in the International Automation format for complex logic devices such as Programmable Logical Controller and Distributed Control System.
Preparation of cable, routing plans and schedules.
Performing inspects, testing, and commission of the facility systems.
Work individually and as part of a team to develop new products, support existing products, test and evaluate equipment.
Provide technical assistance as needed to internal customers.
Coordinate work internally within the department and externally with other departments to ensure on-time completion of projects within budget
Manage service contracts with various vendors.
Must be business proficient in the English language.
Diverse Experiences
Amazon values diverse experiences. Even if you do not meet all of the preferred qualifications and skills listed in the job description, we encourage candidates to apply. If your career is just starting, hasn't followed a traditional path, or includes alternative experiences, don't let it stop you from applying.
Why AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. We pioneered cloud computing and never stopped innovating - that's why customers from the most successful startups to Global 500 companies trust our robust suite of products and services to power their businesses
Work/Life Balance
We value work-life harmony. Achieving success at work should never come at the expense of sacrifices at home, which is why we strive for flexibility as part of our working culture. When we feel supported in the workplace and at home, there's nothing we can't achieve in the cloud.
Inclusive Team Culture
Here at AWS, it's in our nature to learn and be curious. Our employee-led affinity groups foster a culture of inclusion that empower us to be proud of our differences. Ongoing events and learning experiences, including our Conversations on Race and Ethnicity (CORE) and AmazeCon (gender diversity) conferences, inspire us to never stop embracing our uniqueness
Preferred Qualifications
Demonstrated understanding of engineering documentation, electrical diagrams, and standard operating procedures.
Demonstrated success in leading teams in construction or development environment.
Ability to manage multiple (3-12) stakeholder deliverables, requirements, and navigate difficult situations, developing and justifying budgets, and managing financial performance, managing capital projects ranging from $50K to $10M, preferably data center or critical environments
Demonstrated experience developing, managing, or validating performance specifications and requirements, communicate to vendors and make decisions using industry standard knowledge (Controls theory, protocols Modbus / BACnet, mechanical / electrical systems, passive infrastructure)
Project Management Professional (PMP)
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page)
