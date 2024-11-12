Controller to Magna
2024-11-12
At Magna Electronics, we are at the forefront of developing and manufacturing cutting-edge products such as cameras, radar, and other sensors for modern vehicles. Our mission is to lead the way in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the future of autonomous cars.
We pride ourselves on fostering a culture that values a think-big attitude, collaboration, responsibility, and continuous development-both in our employees,processes and products. If your values and ambitions align with ours, you'll find a perfect fit within the Magna family.
About the roleAs a Controller within the Operations Controlling team (3-4 controllers), you will work proactively with monthly reports, performance analysis, and forecasting. You will collaborate closely with line managers to develop plans and strategies, conduct continuous follow-ups and analysis, and ensure the quality and accuracy of financial data.
You will lead financial communication regarding sales and cost performance at both the product and customer levels. This role reports to the manager of Operations Control and is located in Vårgårda, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Focus on manufacturing efficiency (cost performance), volume, and sales (revenue) at the product and customer levels
Consolidate and analyze results and forecasts, challenging financial input provided by respective areas
Conduct quality control and implement the latest developments in monthly, quarterly, and annual closing and planning activities to ensure compliance with internal and external regulations
Participate in projects to drive cost and profitability targets and ensure proper communication with all relevant stakeholders
QualificationsAt Magna, we value a proactive attitude, engagement, an open mindset, and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers and colleagues.
We are looking for individuals who are creative in generating new ideas and methods, take responsibility and initiative, and can adapt to different contexts. You should be willing to share knowledge and best practices with colleagues and the organization and possess strong communication skills
To be successful in this position, we believe you should have:
Experience in controlling or similar roles
Good knowledge of finance and accounting principles
Experience with internal control
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Excel, and visualization tools
Strong skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
Experience in a manufacturing organization is advantageous
A bachelor's degree or higher in Economics, Controllingor equivalent education or experience
As you step into Magna, you're not just starting a new job; you're launching into a journey of professional and personal growth. Magna's onboarding program is crafted with the understanding that every person brings unique strengths to the table. It's designed to build upon these strengths, providing a robust foundation for your future endeavors. A mentor will be your guide, offering insights and support as you navigate your first six months.
Magna is more than a workplace; it's a community that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and "can do" attitude. As an award-winning High-Tech company, Magna not only offers cutting-edge products but also promotes initiatives that drive personal growth and career advancement.
Being honored as "Årets Hälsoföretag 2023" reflects Magna's commitment to creating a nurturing environment.
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact:Recruiting manager,Adam Gustafsson,adam.gustafsson@magna.com
orTalent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application:2024-11-30, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
