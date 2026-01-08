Control system engineer- Extended Scope
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2026-01-08
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
In this role your focus will be on extended scope project within gas turbine and heat pump projects. You will be working in projects with customers around the globe, primarily in the energy and oil & gas sector, ensuring deliveries and providing support when required. The role is offering exciting and varied tasks giving the possibilities to broaden your skills and experiences of gas turbine and heat pump!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Responsible for designing and specifying the control system (DCS) for gas turbine and heat pump extended scope deliveries within the order projects in accordance with our processes and routines.
* Involved from the start of the order until Deliveries are handed over to the customer.
* The work is conducted in project form and includes project adaptation of control programs, development and programming of new technical solutions, purchase of hardware and software, network configuration, customer meetings, documentation, simulation and testing as well as technical support for workshop tests and commissioning.
* The position involves a large degree of collaboration with other disciplines (electrical and mechanical designers, project managers, etc.)
* Contribute to strengthening and improving our well-established processes and routines.
What You Bring
Experience of working with control systems, preferably Siemens PCS7 or T3000.
* Experience in control system troubleshooting, commissioning as well as knowledge of instrumentation and measurement technology
* Education at upper secondary or college level with a focus on electrical/computer/mechatronics or similar.
* Structured and thorough and follows the processes defined for the role.
* Easy to collaborate with colleagues and customers.
* An open-mind, want to work in an international environment with clients all over the world and can handle international contacts in a professional manner.
It is an advantage if you have experience
* troubleshooting and commissioning of DCS solutions
* coordination of DCS deliveries
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of 15 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with within the team. An internal mentorship program is set up to take care of new team members.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
id nr 286188 not later than 2026-02-11.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last applicati... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "286188".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9674158