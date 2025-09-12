Control Manager
2025-09-12
Are you interested in implementing control management structures and verify that controls are effectively and efficiently designed across the business? If yes, maybe this role is something for you.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Establish and maintain a comprehensive framework for internal controls.
Conduct regular testing and evaluation of internal controls to identify weaknesses or deficiencies.
Establish and report KPIs and KRIs to measure the effectiveness of the controls management and testing procedures.
Provide subject matter expertise as input to the training and awareness programs including support with creation of educational material and conducting workshop.
What is needed in this role: Previous experience in the field of Control Management, minimum 5-10 years.
Ability to develop, implement, and monitor internal control programs.
Proficient in leading the design and implementation of robust internal controls, integrating data-driven insights to optimise risk management strategies.
Deep understanding and application of internal control frameworks such as COSO across multiple systems and processes.
Previous experience in designing and reporting KPIs and KRIs to evaluate the effectiveness of comprehensive control management systems.
Profound understanding of relevant laws, regulations, and compliance requirements to guide organisational policy and practice, including the AI Act, with the ability to implement compliance measures across complex environments.
Understanding of artificial intelligence technologies and how to leverage them for enhancing risk management.
A team player and used to work cross-functionally.
Stakeholder collaboration - work closely with senior leadership, second and third line functions, to align internal controls with business objectives as well as framework requirements.
Critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, strong analytical skills, high attention to detail and ability to work under pressure.
Highly motivated individual with outstanding record of professional achievement.
A master's or bachelor's degree in science, business, finance, law, or other related fields.
Excellent verbal, written, presentational, and interpersonal communication skills.
English and Swedish proficiency (both written and spoken).
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...... be a part of an international team of risk and regulatory professionals, who are jointly delivering on a wide range of complex demands spanning process, product, technology and overall regulatory expectations, maximizing customer value while enabling our low-risk targets." Saila Passinhas, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 26.09.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Saila Passinhas
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Swedbank
Saila Passinhas saila.passinhas@swedbank.se
