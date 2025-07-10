Control Manager - Digital Business Capabilities
2025-07-10
Are you ready to take the lead in transforming financial control within a dynamic, cross-functional tech environment? At business area Mining, we're on a journey to modernize and streamline how we manage and allocate resources across our global IT landscape.
As our new Control Manager for Digital Business Capabilities, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping best practices, driving strategic financial initiatives, and becoming a trusted business partner to senior stakeholders - a great opportunity to design and own a role with real impact.
About the team
You'll join a small and growing team of financial professionals within the Business Tech organization. Our IT function spans all divisions and sales areas, making this a unique cross-functional role with broad exposure and influence. While the structure is evolving, you'll be at the forefront of defining how we track value, allocate resources, and support strategic decision-making.
About the job
You take ownership of financial planning and performance management for the Digital Business Capabilities area. This is a key role in transforming our financial operating model, including the design and implementation of a modernized funding structure. You partner with operational teams to identify cost-saving opportunities and lead initiatives that improve cost efficiency and transparency. You manage and mentor a small team, with direct reports - fostering a culture of ownership, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Key responsibilities include:
Develop and manage budgets, forecast expenses, and monitor financial outcomes against targets and KPIs.
Support benchmarking efforts to align our digital and tech costs with industry standards.
Drive cost optimization and resource allocation strategies.
Support transformation initiatives and agile ways of working.
Analyze trends and identify variances.
Translate insights into actionable recommendations for senior stakeholders and governance forums.
You report to the Director of Business Control and work closely with the CIO. The location for this position is Stockholm in Sweden, Dublin in Ireland or Tampere in Finland. We apply a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
You have a degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field, and bring a few years' experience in financial management, ideally within an IT sector or a high-tech environment. You have proven experience in strategic financial planning, budgeting, and cost management. Acting in a global environment calls for proficiency in English, verbally and in writing.
You're a strategic and business-minded leader with strong analytical skills and a proactive approach. You manage teams effectively, enjoy working with stakeholders, and thrive in complex, cross-functional environments. With solid experience in financial systems and a high level of integrity, you take ownership, drive change, and navigate ambiguity with confidence.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Adam Lagerström, hiring manager, adam.lagerstrom@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 7th 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080734.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
