Control and Protection Team Manager
2025-01-24
The opportunity
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Grid Automation is now looking for an Interim Control and Protection Team Manager between Mars 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026, that want to engage and grow a team of driven engineers. You will have a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of projects and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization.
We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with other departments and teams at Hitachi Energy globally. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
How you'll make an impact
This role requires to comply with the local labor law and work environment law and internal guidelines for direct reports
You are responsible for leading a team of more than 10 employees through objectives and motivation
Coaching and supporting a local team and be liable for the competence development in the area of Control and Protection
Continuous improvement of the settlement processes in close cooperation with the other engineering groups to increase in productivity and quality level
Monitoring and ensuring the correct execution of the work of its employees in the projects as well as taking global resources into account
Personnel planning and personnel development to ensure, expand and disseminate know-how
Active participation in the Control and Protection function team; participation in the preparation of the cost center budget as well as regular monitoring throughout the year
Living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people
Your background
You are a flexible leader with good communication skills and hold a strong customer focus
Genuine interest in coaching and developing your team in combination with fostering strong collaboration with peers and interfacing functions, both locally and globally
University degree in electrical engineering or equal
Experience in the area of Substation Automation, and specifically Control & Protection, is seen as a merit
Previous leadership experience as Team Leader or Project Manager would be considered as advantage
Preferably, you have a managed and facilitate change management in previous roles
The role requires fluent Swedish and English both in speaking and writing to be able to interact with both local and global stakeholders
What we offer
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Last day to send in your application is February 28. The interim solution will be between March 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026.
Recruiting manager Ralf Lawinger, ralf.lawinger@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
.
