Contracts Specialist

People2.0 Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2022-12-12


Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos People2.0 Sweden AB i Stockholm, Eskilstuna eller i hela Sverige

You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams. You will manage and lead the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors to carry out the Contract management of all construction projects on the Ett campus.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Review, comment and administer proposals, drafts, negotiation and executed contracts.
• Review, comment and administer project and contractor change management.
• Review and Control the Monthly invoicing
• Ensure management of project setup, Contractors and monthly reporting.
• Monitoring and appraising the performance of the Contractors and Consultants

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-22
E-post: Ryan.Benson@people20.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
People2.0 Sweden AB (org.nr 556643-5250)
Alströmergatan 22 (visa karta)
122 47  ENSKEDE

Arbetsplats
Northvolt

Jobbnummer
7251138

Prenumerera på jobb från People2.0 Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos People2.0 Sweden AB: