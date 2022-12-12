Contracts Specialist
2022-12-12
You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams. You will manage and lead the Clients Owners Representatives and Contractors to carry out the Contract management of all construction projects on the Ett campus.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Review, comment and administer proposals, drafts, negotiation and executed contracts.
• Review, comment and administer project and contractor change management.
• Review and Control the Monthly invoicing
• Ensure management of project setup, Contractors and monthly reporting.
