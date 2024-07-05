Contract Manager Service
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world.
Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Would you like to make a difference and work in a company who is a key partner in the green transformation of our society? Then this could be the right job for you.
In this exciting role, you will oversee commercial contract and claims management for complex projects and service agreements within NKT's Service & Installation business line. You will support our Project Teams with your expertise, business mindset, know-how and proven experience record during the entire project life cycle (from inception and tender development through planning and execution to the contract close-out) to reduce risk, secure NKT's contractual position and to ensure and improve the long-term project profitability of NKT.
Your primary tasks will be to:
* Ensure, with Project Management and Sales, the contractual and commercial management and execution of service agreement contracts and projects.
* Provide guidance, coaching and training for the extended project team on commercial and contract related matters throughout the sales and project lifecycle.
* Proactively securing NKT's contractual entitlements as well as to defend NKT's position should any contractual claims arise against NKT.
* Support our Procurement team in subcontracting of relevant works; reflecting commitments and contractual mechanisms from our end-client contract.
* Represent NKT in commercial and contractual negotiations with its customers and subcontractors.
* Additionally, provide support in Project Risk Management including active participation in the risk review and project reviews.
As a person with both a business and commercial mindset you will demonstrate an extensive business and commercial understanding, as well as having the ability to demonstrate sound knowledge and understanding of compliance matters. You need to have the flexibility to travel as work will involve visits to project site, customer, NKT factory and subcontractors.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* Master's degree level within economical, legal, commercial or technical field or hold a comparable professional qualification.
* Experience in project execution, negotiations, and contract management for complex international projects, preferably in the construction industry. You can also have a background within financial controlling in a project company.
* Good written and verbal communication skills and are fluent in English, additional languages is meriting.
Are you the one we are looking for?
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below. We will review applications continuously but recommend you to apply no later than 25th of August. Be aware that personality tests and extracts of criminal records might be included in the recruitment process.
Due to summer holidays, please expect slightly longer response time from our hiring team. Thank you for your understanding.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
