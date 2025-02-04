Contract Manager(756751)
About this opportunity:
We are looking for an experienced & proactive Commercial Contract Manager based in Sweden to support our drive to deliver Commercial & Contract excellence across BCSS.
What you will do:
Act as BA Contract Management SME, providing support \ guidance and delivering improved outcomes with assigned MA(s) on select deals
Act as BA Contract gatekeeper and advisor for assigned MA(s) on non-delegated contractual aspects (e.g. HID, Pre-PRT, etc.)
Provide support to wider SCM & SA Teams in ensuring Portfolio evolution is supported by required T&C and high-quality contractable assets
Develop & evolve assets (e.g., templates, term-sheets, golden rules, model clause examples etc.) and provide training\workshops to the BA & MA communities to support continual development and improve contract discipline
Harvest good practice examples aligned to strategy across assigned MA(s)
Encourage global CCM community development & alignment (x-BA & MA)
Guide and assist on interpretation of contractual clauses and obligations as required by the business with reference to Group Legal. Includes managing escalations for BCTC and providing recommendations to BCSS Head of SCM on escalated deviations from Ericsson wanted positions.
Provide Contract Management expertise into other SCM projects and programs including Transformation & Contract Excellence
The skills you bring:
University degree in Law/Business Administration/Finance/Engineering or equivalent, or a solid track record in contract management
Awareness of contractual and business law
Recent experience in MA is a plus
Creative, innovative mind-set to develop well thought-through approaches and overcome contractual challenges
Confidence to work self-managed in a fast paced and exciting environment
WorldCC / IACCM certification or equivalent is a significant plus
Strong communication, influencing & leaderships skills
Proficiency in English both written and oral is a must, additional multiple languages are a plus
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Så ansöker du
