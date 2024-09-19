Continuous Improvement / IWS Trainer
Nordic Snus AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Vårgårda
2024-09-19
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Snus AB i Vårgårda
We are JTI, Japan Tobacco International, and we are present in 130 countries. We have spent years innovating, creating new and better products for the consumers to choose from. This is our business. But not only. Our business is our people. Their talent. Their potential. We believe that when they are free to be themselves, and they are given the opportunity to grow, travel and develop, amazing things can happen.
That's why our employees, from around the world, choose to be a part of JTI. It is why 80% of employees feel happy working at JTI. And why we've been awarded Global Top Employer status, ten years running.
So when you're ready to choose a career you'll love, in a company you'll love, feel free to #JoinTheIdea.
Learn more: jti.com
Continuous Improvement / Integrated Work System Trainer
What this position is about - Purpose:
In the IWS Trainer role you will be responsible for the support of Daily Management System (DMS) Owners to build knowledge in their DMSs as well as line crew to build IWS capabilities. As part of the core team, you will ensure successful IWS implementation in the whole factory and will act as a pioneer for the "Culture Change" via creating a zero-loss mentality with 100% employee ownership. The purpose of the position is to ensure that capabilities (both technical and soft skills) are built in the organization.
What will you do - Responsibilities:
Deliver trainings and coaching for DMS owners and line crew on respective knowledge area (Process, Maintenance, Leadership) in order to run Run To Target deployment
Support DMS owners and line crew in understanding, using and further development of IWS tools
Contribute to mindset change within respective factory through trainings delivery and coaching activities, in line with IWS concept
Support line crew in developing training materials, One Point Lessons (OPL) documentation and ensure those are accessable by target audience
Report all deviations from IWS standars observed on the production line in regards to tools, DMSs, Daily Directional Settings (DDSs) and other related
Represent the company professionally at all times to the business community and costumers
Ensure compliance with JTI Corporate Standards, Management systems, Global and Local Policies and Procedures, Improvements Programs, JT Contamination Prevention Program, Code of Conduct and 5S3R
Cooperate with the employer on health and safety matters to prevent injuries and ill health
Manage various tasks and projects as they arise and upon manager's request
Perform other ad-hoc tasks and support requests within area of expertise
Who are we looking for - Requirements:
Degree in Engineering or Production Management
1+ years of experience of working in production/engineering
Excellent English and Swedish fluently written and spoken
PC literacy (MS Office)
Knowledge on IWS principles and routine
Knowledge of production technologies, standards of factory and data driven improvement programs, Lean Manufacturing (KAIZEN, TPM, TQP, JIT), ISO/EHS
Advanced analytical skills
Valid EU or Swedish work permit is required
You will be successful in this role if you :
Have a strong "can do" and "willing to help" attitude
Strive to exceed Customers' expectations
What do you get - Benefits:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements
Thank you very much for your interest in the role. You are welcome to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Snus AB
(org.nr 556576-4874), https://nordicsnus.se/
Karlslund 1 (visa karta
)
104 51 VÅRGÅRDA Arbetsplats
Jti Snus AB Jobbnummer
8910517