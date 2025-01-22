Content Manager
2025-01-22
HAYPP GROUP
We address one of the world's biggest problems - how to end smoking. There are 1,1 billion smokers in the world. Around 8 million people die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our goal is to significantly reduce death rates, save lives and inspire people to choose healthier enjoyment. How? By offering people safer nicotine online.
Haypp Group is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands, present in seven countries where we serve more than 1 million active consumers. Through brands such as Snusbolaget.se, Northerner.com, Nicokick.com etc., we sell nicotine pouches, Swedish style snus online as well as disposable vapes. With our headquarters located on Östgötagatan in Stockholm we are 200 team members mainly but not exclusively based in Sweden. Also, we are an innovative and fast-moving company that is growing rapidly, driving sustainable business and are changing the world in the process. We are currently on an exciting expansion journey, converting more and more smokers to healthier alternatives across all our markets globally.
THE ROLE
As an Content Manager you will be responsible for producing SEO-focused written content for our e-commerce sites in US. In this role, you will primarily focus on content execution and optimization by following detailed content briefs while collaborating with our SEO and content team to meet specific business needs.
The ideal candidate for this role demonstrates excellent copywriting skills, possesses a deep understanding of keyword-optimization, is eager to work efficiently with AI in the content creation process, and can manage day-to-day content tasks with speed and accuracy.
Inspiring healthier enjoyment has never been more important, and this is central to our work at Haypp Group. SEO and content are a vital part of our work at Haypp, especially as we operate in a regulated category. To help us excel in this mission, you will be working on helping us scale our content operations and helping us spread our mission further.
Main Responsibilities
Write and edit SEO-driven content (written text & occasional graphics) tailored to the UK market.
Apply SEO best practices to craft optimized copy for improved visibility and rankings.
Focus on executing content based on briefs, ensuring keyword integration, readability and SEO relevance.
Ensure content compliance with local legal requirements and collaborate with our legal team for review.
Contribute content suggestions that align with SEO strategies and focus on keyword priorities.
Manage your assigned copywriting tasks, keeping records updated and ensuring smooth content production processes.
Publish content on our e-commerce platforms, adapting to technical specifications for each.
Adapt copywriting to various formats (blog posts, product descriptions, landing pages, etc.) to meet project scope and business needs.
Occasionally collaborate on brief creation for SEO-optimized graphics for content pieces.
Assist with editing, reviewing, and publishing content submitted by other teams such as CRM or PR, keeping SEO best practices in mind.
WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU
Native-level English speaker with excellent copywriting skills.
A bachelor's degree (-or equivalent experience) in marketing, communications, or a related field.
2+ years of experience in SEO copywriting, preferably for the US market.
A good understanding of on-page SEO techniques and best practices.
Proficiency with design tools (e.g. Adobe Suite and/or Canva).
Experience working with CMS systems (e.g. Easyfy or WordPress).
Strong organizational skills with an agile mindset and attention to detail in content creation.
Ability to work autonomously and effectively manage tasks, while also being a collaborative team player.
Deep cultural understanding and market knowledge of the US market.
It is a bonus if you have
Experience working with SEO tools for analyzing content performance or performing keyword research (e.g. Google Analytics, Search Console, Ahrefs, or similar).
Experience working in e-commerce
Fluency in one other languages (e.g. Swedish, Norwegian) is an advantage.
Lived or grown up in the United States
WHAT WE OFFER
We are a value driven company with our values We team up, Innovation Drives Us, No Douchebags and Going the Extra Mile at the heartbeat of everything that we do. With us you can always expect to get help from people who want to achieve things together and to be able to speak your mind in every social constellation you are part of. We highly value all ideas no matter where they come from, and we are not afraid to try new things out. We are also welcoming, inclusive and everyone at Haypp Group has a voice. In addition, we seize opportunities by putting in hands-on, hard work and celebrating when we reach our goals. With us, you should always feel safe, appreciated and valued but at the same time challenged and excited.
Because we recognize that our team members are our most important differentiator, we offer our team members generous benefits. We offer the following perks to everyone at Haypp Group:
Premium ITP1 occupational pension savings plan
Insurance plan, including private healthcare
30 days of paid vacation
Parental pay lift
Wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK per year
Lots of social happenings
SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!
If this sounds like a place where you would want to contribute and grow, let us know you're interested by submitting your application! Apply with your CV, a cover letter, through Linkedin or in any other way you feel represents you in the clearest possible way. All ways of connecting work for us!
Haypp Group is committed to equality and diversity, and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to offer you great recruitment experience, and if there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable in the process with us, please let us know.
If you have any questions about the role or what it's like to work at Haypp Group in general, feel free to reach out to our responsible recruiter Viktoria Sobolewski or Philip Anderberg at viktoria.sobolewski@hayppgroup.com
, philip.anderberg@hayppgroup.com
. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
