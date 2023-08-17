Content Designer - Stellaris
2023-08-17
Are you ready to explore the universe? Fly among the stars and expand the horizon? Do you want to be part of a vision that inspires, not only us, but also our players? If you are ready for a journey among the stars, with a crew that offers freedom, trust and ownership. We'd love for you to come on board and help us in our journey towards the future.
Your Mission
As a Content Designer on Stellaris, it is your mission to conceive and implement captivating narratives, allowing players to explore their fantasies on a galactic scale. Additionally, you will be designing mechanics that will challenge and delight hardcore fans and new players alike.
As a team, we concept and prototype, write narratives, and edit one another's work. Using our in-house scripting language, we bring our ideas to life. We research diligently and hunt everywhere for inspiration. We collaborate, challenge ourselves, and take pride in what we create.
We aim to be the best in the business, and we set our sights on the stars.
The skills we're searching for...
Fluent in English with an excellent command of written American English.
Experience in narrative design or game design.
Experience with or interest in code-based scripting.
Ability to work independently or in collaboration with other developers with assigned tasks and take responsibility for delivering work according to the project's schedule
A strong passion for and interest in Stellaris and/or knowledge and experience of other Paradox Development Studio Grand Strategy Games
We are seeking new team members who enjoy working in a team where everyone supports each other, but every individual designer is also given the freedom and responsibility to take charge of a task and to deliver. We care about quality and are motivated by the idea of our many fans around the world praising our work after release. Content Designers thrive in a modern, creative environment, where our colleagues enjoy their jobs as well as the games we make. The perfect candidate will not be afraid to raise issues, continuously strive to improve, and seek to inspire their teammates.
We were never meant to journey alone and we can't wait to hear how you can contribute to our crew.
Practical information:
Scope: Full-time and Permanent
Reports to: Design Director
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Remote status:
We do not offer any relocation assistance for this position.
