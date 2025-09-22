Content Design Consultant
2025-09-22
PowerApp & Content Design Consultant
Role Description
We are looking for a consultant with strong expertise in Microsoft PowerApps and content design. The role requires a combination of technical development skills and creative design capabilities. You will be responsible for building PowerApps solutions, developing user-friendly interfaces, and delivering high-quality design outputs. The assignment also includes working with generative AI, machine learning, and Microsoft CoPilot Studio.
Responsibilities
Develop and deliver solutions in Microsoft PowerApps
Contribute with expertise in Java and JavaScript coding
Work with Microsoft CoPilot Studio, generative AI and machine learning solutions
Create design deliverables using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
Develop intuitive and user-friendly UI/UX interfaces
Work within an agile and structured project environment
Collaborate with stakeholders and ensure adherence to processes and guidelines
Requirements
Proven track record in Microsoft PowerApps development (portfolio required)
Expertise in Java and JavaScript coding
Experience with Microsoft CoPilot Studio, generative AI and machine learning (portfolio required)
Strong design skills with Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop (portfolio required)
Experience in developing UI/UX and user-friendly interfaces
High proficiency in business English, spoken and written
Experience working in structured projects and agile environments
Strong professional attitude with commitment to procedures and guidelines
Meriting
Demonstrated ability to combine technical and design expertise in previous projects
Growth-oriented mindset and willingness to take on challenges
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP
Duration: Until 2026-03-31
Location
Lund (on-site, workload 50%)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
