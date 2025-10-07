Content Creator to H&M group communication
2025-10-07
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Content Creator, you'll transform stories into visual-first experiences across internal and external platforms. You'll format, design, and publish content with a strong focus on layout, UX, and accessibility. You'll collaborate with writers and content leads to ensure timely delivery and editorial precision, while applying AI tools and design expertise to elevate every piece of content.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of a cross-functional content team, working closely with writers, content production managers, and editorial leads. You'll also collaborate with platform owners and technical teams to ensure smooth publishing and layout consistency across channels.
As part of Global Communications, you'll contribute to how customers, colleagues, media, investors, and other stakeholders perceive H&M Group. The function plays a key role in shaping how our brands are experienced and trusted, while narrating the company's ongoing journey-always driven by insights and grounded in the needs of our customers, colleagues, and business priorities.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
You bring:
3-5 years of experience in digital publishing, editorial layout, or UX-focused content creation.
A degree in design, digital media, communications, or a related creative field.
Advanced skills in Adobe Creative Suite and confidence in Figma or similar tools.
Experience with CMS platforms like SharePoint or Viva Engage.
Strong understanding of UX principles, accessibility, and responsive design.
Familiarity with AI tools for layout optimization.
A collaborative mindset and sharp attention to detail.
You're passionate about visual storytelling and know how to balance creativity with technical excellence.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A creative and collaborative environment where your work influences millions of customers.
Opportunities to grow and develop within one of the world's most recognized fashion brands.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things-our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
