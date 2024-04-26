Container Platform Engineer - Kubernetes/AKS Specialist
2024-04-26
Swedbank is at the forefront of an exhilarating transformation, as the banking industry rapidly adapts to fast-paced innovation and evolving customer expectations. The Container Platform operates within the "Development Platforms" unit, where fostering excellent Developer Experience (DevEx) is paramount. Our solutions are utilized across the entire bank. We are driving the cultural shift necessary for modern software development practices and delivering exceptional services to our customers.Now, we're on the lookout for skilled Kubernetes/Container experts to join us as we have the pedal to the metal on expansion of our container platform offerings, whether it's on-premise with OpenShift or in the cloud, primarily on Azure AKS.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Drive innovation and contribute to impactful projects that make a difference in society, leveraging your expertise in Kubernetes and containerization.
What isneeded in this role: Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).
Strong customer-facing skills, with the ability to communicate effectively and build lasting relationships.
Proven track record in AKS operations, troubleshooting, and performance optimization.
Experience with platform automation, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and configuration management.
Understanding of multi-tenancy, security, and governance in cloud-native environments.
Agile mindset, adaptable to changing requirements and priorities.
Passion for innovation, staying aligned with AKS advancements and industry trends.
Preferred: Relevant certifications within the AKS domain (AZ-104, 500, 120, 700, 305, 204 etc..)
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
"Join our team and shape the future of banking!" Erik Lindström, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.05.2024. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Erik Lindström
