Container Platform Engineer - Kubernetes/AKS Specialist
2024-11-28
Now, we're on the lookout for a skilled Kubernetes/Container expert to join us as we have the pedal to the metal on expansion of our container platform offerings, whether it's on-premise with OpenShift or in the cloud, primarily on Azure AKS.
Swedbank is at the forefront of an exhilarating transformation, as the banking industry rapidly adapts to fast-paced innovation and evolving customer expectations. The Container Platform operates within the "Development Platforms" unit, where fostering excellent Developer Experience (DevEx) is paramount. Our solutions are utilized across the entire bank. We are driving the cultural shift necessary for modern software development practices and delivering exceptional services to our customers.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Drive innovation and contribute to impactful projects that make a difference in society, leveraging your expertise in Kubernetes and containerization.
Be in a supportive and collaborative work environment where your ideas are valued, and your contributions makes a difference.
Work on impactful projects that have a meaningful impact and shapes the future of banking.
What isneeded in this role: Hands-on experience with Kubernetes, ideally including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).
Strong customer-facing skills, with the ability to communicate effectively and build lasting relationships.
Proven track record in operating, troubleshooting, and optimizing performance in a Cloud Kubernetes services (AKS, AWS, GKE).
Experience with platform automation, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and configuration management.
Understanding of multi-tenancy, security, and governance in cloud-native environments.
Agile mindset, adaptable to changing requirements and priorities.
Passion for innovation, staying aligned with container advancements and industry trends.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
shape the future of banking!"- Johan Edeljung, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 2024-12-31.Location:Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager:Johan Edeljung, +46 724517865
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
