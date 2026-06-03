Marketing Specialist to Snellman Petfood
Stella Rekrytering och Ledarskap AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Nässjö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Nässjö
2026-06-03
, Eksjö
, Aneby
, Sävsjö
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stella Rekrytering och Ledarskap AB i Nässjö
, Eksjö
, Aneby
, Sävsjö
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a hands-on Marketing Specialist who enjoys turning ideas into reality. In this broad and operational role, you will work across a variety of marketing tasks and play a key role in bringing our brands to life across several markets.
About the role The role is about working with brands, from packaging design and visual identity to campaigns and in-store materials.
It involves executing and coordinating marketing activities across multiple markets, in close collaboration with colleagues, agencies and suppliers, ensuring that initiatives are delivered on time, with high quality and in line with brand guidelines.
Your responsibilities will include:
Executing marketing materials across digital, print, and in-store channels
Supporting brand development across packaging, campaigns and in-store materials
Coordinating packaging design and marketing assets together with product teams and agencies
Ensuring brand consistency across all touchpoints
Creating and adapting content for websites, social media, and campaigns
Coordinating external agencies and suppliers
Supporting product launches, campaigns, and sales activities
Managing timelines and project deliveries
This role is about turning ideas into reality, you won't be the one setting the creative direction, but the one making sure it is delivered with precision, quality and impact. It ́s a role for someone who enjoys taking ownership and making things happen. You will be placed in our office in Nässjö with the possiblities to work from home a few days a week.
Your profile You have a relevant education in marketing and communication and a few years of experience working in a similar role. You have strong skills in Adobe Creative Suite and experience working with CMS, preferably WordPress, as well as e-commerce, social media and paid campaigns. You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
You don't wait for someone else to tell you what to do. You take initiative, move things forward and find solutions along the way. With a curious and analytical mindset, you enjoy working broadly with marketing and collaborating with colleagues and partners across different countries.
If you are a true cat and dog lover, it's a plus that will help you connect even more with the brands and products.
We offer We offer a broad and hands-on role where you can take ownership, see the results of your work, and contribute across a wide range of marketing activities in a company with strong growth ambitions.
You will be part of an ambitious and family-owned company within the pet food industry, where innovation, quality and growth are at the core. The role offers an international setting, with colleagues and partners across several markets, while still being part of a close and collaborative team.
Application In this recruitment, Snellman Petfood has chosen to collaborate with Stella Rekrytering & Ledarskap. For questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact Mia Boozer at 036- 291 2450, mia.boozer@stellaab.se
If this sounds like the opportunity you have been looking for, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so please do not wait to submit your application.
About Snellman Petfood Snellman Petfood is part of the Finnish, family-owned Snellman Group, founded in 1951 in Jakobstad, Finland. What started as a small local business has grown into a large food company with a strong focus on high quality and locally produced raw materials.
Snellman Petfood, produces natural pet food for dogs and cats under brands such as MUSH and Fodax. With production facilities in both Finland and Sweden, the company serves several markets, primarily across the Nordics, while also expanding into other parts of Europe.
🌏 More information about Snellman Petfood Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7841285-2034669". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stella Rekrytering och Ledarskap AB
(org.nr 556745-3559), https://jobb.stellaab.se
Järnvägsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
571 31 NÄSSJÖ Arbetsplats
Stella Rekrytering & Ledarskap Jobbnummer
9946589