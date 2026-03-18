Consultant Opportunity: Power BI Developer in Malmö
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-18
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We are looking for a Junior/Intermediate Power BI Developer for a consulting assignment in Malmö.
You will play a key role in transforming manual and fragmented reporting into a centralized, scalable, and insight-driven analytics setup
About the role
You will design and develop Power BI dashboards that consolidate data from multiple sources into clear, reliable insights. The focus is on building scalable data models, ensuring data quality, and enabling better decision-making.
You will work closely with stakeholders to define KPIs, automate data flows, and deliver intuitive reports with strong usability and performance
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards
Model and integrate data from multiple sources
Ensure data quality, validation, and consistency
Create scalable and user-friendly reporting solutions
Collaborate with stakeholders on KPIs and requirements
Requirements
Experience working across the full BI lifecycle, from requirements to deployment and support
Strong knowledge of Power BI, including data modeling, DAX, and performance optimization
Experience working with governance, documentation, and release processes
Ability to design scalable and maintainable data models and reports
Experience translating business needs into BI solutions
Strong communication skills and ability to work with non-technical stakeholders
Tech stack
Power BI (Service, Desktop, DAX, Power Query)
Azure (e.g., Azure SQL, Data Lake)
Assignment details
Start: March 2026
Duration: Until end of August 2026 (possible extension)
Full-time
Malmö (onsite at least 3 days/week)
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7414126-1901213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
211 22 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9806019