Consultant Opportunity: Power BI Developer in Malmö

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-03-18


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We are looking for a Junior/Intermediate Power BI Developer for a consulting assignment in Malmö.
You will play a key role in transforming manual and fragmented reporting into a centralized, scalable, and insight-driven analytics setup
About the role
You will design and develop Power BI dashboards that consolidate data from multiple sources into clear, reliable insights. The focus is on building scalable data models, ensuring data quality, and enabling better decision-making.
You will work closely with stakeholders to define KPIs, automate data flows, and deliver intuitive reports with strong usability and performance
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards

Model and integrate data from multiple sources

Ensure data quality, validation, and consistency

Create scalable and user-friendly reporting solutions

Collaborate with stakeholders on KPIs and requirements

Requirements
Experience working across the full BI lifecycle, from requirements to deployment and support

Strong knowledge of Power BI, including data modeling, DAX, and performance optimization

Experience working with governance, documentation, and release processes

Ability to design scalable and maintainable data models and reports

Experience translating business needs into BI solutions

Strong communication skills and ability to work with non-technical stakeholders

Tech stack
Power BI (Service, Desktop, DAX, Power Query)

Azure (e.g., Azure SQL, Data Lake)

Assignment details
Start: March 2026

Duration: Until end of August 2026 (possible extension)

Full-time

Malmö (onsite at least 3 days/week)

Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7414126-1901213".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
211 22 (visa karta)
211 22  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Jobbnummer
9806019

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