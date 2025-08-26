Consultant Assignment: Business Control Lead
2025-08-26
We are looking for a senior Business Control Lead for a consulting assignment in Gothenburg. In this role, you will act as a trusted partner to management and business teams, combining financial expertise with a strong business mindset to support performance, risk management, and long-term value creation.
You will be a key player in guiding financial steering principles, driving analysis, and delivering insights that translate into real business impact. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a senior advisory position and enjoys coaching others while managing complex financial processes.
Responsibilities Support and coach business teams and managers in financial matters
Drive budgeting, forecasting, and performance follow-up
Analyze deviations and recommend corrective actions
Prepare reports, insights, and recommendations for management and board
Participate in financial meetings and cross-functional projects
Lead and mentor junior controllers
Requirements Minimum 8 years of experience in business controlling, FP&A, or related fields
Deep understanding of business models, performance metrics, and financial steering
Experience in cross-functional collaboration and influencing senior decision-makers
Proven ability to manage processes or projects across functions or regions
Excellent communication skills with the ability to present to senior stakeholders
Assignment Details
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (on-site) Start date: 8 September 2025 End date: 31 March 2026
Step into a high-impact role where you'll guide business teams, shape financial strategies, and drive value creation across regions and functions. Welcome with your application!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
