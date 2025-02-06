Consultant
2025-02-06
Job Description:
Lead the team of Technical Architects to:
Act as trusted advisor to the client across domain/subdomains.
Create sub-portfolio technology, architecture & technology strategy.
Create service evolution roadmaps along with SDM and presales teams from servicelines.
Accountable & responsible for -
Creating Domain level architecture & strategy for the account & Responsible for all solutions being developed under the domain.
Driving high CSAT on technology advisory aspects in the account at the domain level.
Driving EN revenue in the account by identification of EN opportunities along with account. Sales, Delivery and pre-sales and serviceline architects/teams.
Participate in Sub portfolio Development Group and other architecture / Strategy forums as nominated by Lead/Portfolio Architect.
Keeping himself/herself updated on technology trends, solutions, and offerings, POVs on various emerging technologies within the domain and creating a point of view that is contextual to Volvo.
Work with customer stakeholders and SDM as technical leader for the domain area and translate the business asks into technical requirements.
Support Portfolio Architect in the requirement gathering workshop with customers and document security, legal, business, functional, non-functional requirements, use cases and user stories.
Write High Level Design Documents and handover to execution Architects for LLD creation and rollout.
Provide full end-to-end solutions that cover all aspects of design aligned to target architectures, within i.e., security, legal, business, functional, non-functional, operational, deployment and migration aspects as input into Customer Statements of Work.
Propose and deliver innovative and secure solutions within the specific domain, support Proof of Concepts, product and technology selection and provide recommendations.
Functional responsible reporting towards Architecture Office to ensure mandates and responsibilities above are fully realized.
Technology Area - Network
Sub Area and Skill level - Expert level knowledge on Wireless technologies Wifi 6, CURBW, 5-G , LoRAWAN. Så ansöker du
