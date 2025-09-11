Construction Worker
2025-09-11
LW Sverige is looking for workers for our roof and facade department. Are you ready for new tasks and challenges? Are you interested in working in an innovative and fun company with development opportunities? Then we have the job for you.
What we are doing as a business We work on facades and roofs all over Sweden, using all kinds of materials.
Some examples: Roof
Sheet metal
Roof bricks
Membrane
Installing roof beams
Façade
Brick façade
Glass
Plaster
Metal
Stone
ACP panels
Mineral boards
Who are you? You have experience in the construction industry, are production-oriented, and focus on quality. You're self-motivated, team-oriented, and have strong problem-solving skills. You can work at a fast pace while maintaining high standards and providing great service.
What we offer:
Pension plan via Fora
Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK per year
5 extra paid days off annually (on top of vacation days)
Collective agreement according to the Plåt och ventilationsavtalet
Location and Work Base
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, where we operate from. You can indicate Stockholm and/or Gothenburg, but permanent positions are only available in Stockholm.
Work in Gothenburg may occur as temporary projects with per diem allowance, but this is not guaranteed. If no such projects are available, you need to be able to work in Stockholm without housing provided.
Who are we? LW is one of Sweden's leading companies in roof and facades, with our headquarters and factory in Stockholm, Sweden. We deliver solutions across the roof and façade area and are currently working on exciting projects nationwide. LW is in an expansive phase, offering great opportunities to grow, take on responsibilities, and develop professionally. With us, only you set the limits for your own development!
At our company, diversity and gender equality are a fundamental part of our culture. We particularly welcome female applicants, as women are currently underrepresented in our industry.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lw Sverige AB
(org.nr 556398-8244), https://lwab.se/ Arbetsplats
LW Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9503228