Construction & Facilities Lead - Retail

Job Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail Unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience, and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation, and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
As a Construction & Facilities (C&F) Lead within Retail your main responsibility is to develop and support the Retail Unit organization, Regions, and Brands to strategically grow our business and generate long-term qualitative results within set KPI 's; built upon the five dimensions: cost, time, quality, compliance, and sustainability.
You work with understanding what challenges and opportunities exist to ensure we adapt and develop the organization and way of working to avoid unnecessary risks and capture potential.
Main responsibilities:
Support and Develop
Support the overall Retail unit agenda within the construction and facilities scope of responsibilities by delivering on KPIs and results and by driving actions to improve customer experience in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders within Sales.
Support Regions and Brands in regards of potential challenges and opportunities within the construction and facilities scope, including investment handling for construction projects and facility management services, resource planning, project & facility management processes and ways of working.
Strategy, Goal Setting and Quality
Participating to set global targets, support Regions and Brand to set ambitious short- and long-term goals and strategies.
Be part of audits to secure smart business decisions in compliance with guidelines, policies, and processes.
Business Cases, Budget, and Sign Offs
Support in review of business cases for project signing and annual budget preparations in close collaboration with Region/Brand.
Net investment and running cost follow up towards Regions/Brands.
Guidelines, Standards and Tools
Update and develop construction and facilities documents, guidelines, and tools, capture best practices from Markets/Regions/Brands and share within the global C&F community.
Develop a sustainability mindset develop the circular build environment, actively staying up to date with the latest development and innovations within physical retail fit-out and maintenance.
Qualifications
What you need to be successful:
5+ years' experience from Facility Management, Construction and/or Real Estate, preferably within the retail industry.
Degree in Construction, Civil Engineering, Architecture or Business Administration.
Experience from working in an international environment with several stakeholders and seniority levels.
Understanding of technical installations such as HVAC, fire safety systems, electrical installations etc.
Knowledge in MS Office, more specifically Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI, and MS Teams.
Ability to travel when required.
Fluent communication in English (both written and spoken).
Good to have:
Proficiency in Spanish and/or Portuguese.
Additional information
This is a permanent role, based in Stockholm, Sweden and reporting to Head of C&F Regional & Brand Support. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV latest by May 26th 2024. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please contact responsible recruiter Hilde Derler at hilde.derler@hm.com
.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M Brand is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M Here. Så ansöker du
