Construction Manager Industry

Would you like to take on the responsibility for the construction part of our projects? Are you skilled in discipline management and coordination? Do you have a solid background in the process industry? If so, then come and work with us as a Construction Manager and take the next step in your professional development! You will work on projects within the green transition of the industry in Sweden and internationally. Your base will be in Gothenburg/Stenungsund, but you may also work on projects and collaborate with colleagues internationally. (We are looking for several people for this position.
COME WORK WITH US AT COWI INDUSTRI IN GOTHENBURG/STENUNGSUND
Within our department, we have process engineers, project managers, procurement specialists, construction and assembly managers, mechanical engineers, and project engineers with various backgrounds and experiences. What unites us is our passion for working on interesting and forward-looking projects within the industry, where we can contribute with our technical expertise to the transition that Sweden's industries are undergoing.
With our tailored solutions, we help our clients meet the required standards and remain competitive in their markets. We mainly work on projects in areas such as petrochemicals, water treatment, energy, and forestry. Our methodology is based on the PMbook, and we have a methodology for cost estimation for investment projects.
We are now looking for a Construction Manager for assignments with our established industrial clients, mainly within the chemical and petroleum industries. Assignments vary from reinforcing resources in the client's organizations to tasks in internal EPCM projects. The Construction Manager's duties include participating in tendering, driving construction projects, participating in procurement and negotiations, construction planning, and monitoring schedules, financial management, and, in some cases, project management or sub-project management. Swedish language proficiency preferred in speech and writing.
YOUR COMPETENCE. OUR TEAM. SHAPING THE FUTURE TOGETHER
Your competence is the key to our success. We work across boundaries and in various areas, sharing our knowledge and building strong relationships with clients and colleagues. You contribute with your expertise while having the opportunity to learn from your colleagues.
To succeed in this role, we believe it helps if you are sociable, unpretentious, and have a strong interest in creating business. We prefer that you have experience from the contractor's side.
Good technical knowledge of the construction of industrial facilities Previous experience in procurement of large and complex construction contracts Good knowledge of contract regulations like AB, ABT, LOU, and other contract-forming provisions Higher education is desirable Knowledge of control management and experience in writing AF parts and technical descriptions for construction contracts are advantageous.
Our FUTURE-NOW Strategy
With our expanded expertise in sustainability, we have a particular responsibility to accelerate the green transition, which is also the largest growth opportunity in COWI's history and the core of COWI's new vision and strategy. We must be ready to embrace green projects and support our clients, which also means leaving all fossil fuel projects. Instead, COWI will allocate all resources to projects aimed at sustainability with a clear ambition. Within approximately three to five years, 100% of our revenues must come from projects driving sustainability.
DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS?
Then, you can contact Krister Thudén, Group Manager, Gothenburg at tel. 010 850 23 75, or Andreas Ekeblad, Group Manager, Stenungsund at tel. 010 850 24 86. Så ansöker du
