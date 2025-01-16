Configuration Specialist
2025-01-16
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included"Because People Matter".
Are you ready to kick-start your career with us? We're looking for a dynamic and motivated individual to join our Configuration team. In this role, you'll work closely with clients to configure their portals, aligning them with their unique needs and goals. Whether you have experience in a similar role or are eager to learn and grow, we want to hear from you!
As a Configuration Specialist, you'll play a key role in optimizing Benify's platform to meet client needs. Your tasks will be diverse, fast-paced, and stimulating and you will collaborate in an agile and cross-functional project team, bringing together diverse perspectives and skill sets. Together, we innovate and deliver tailored solutions that create value for our Nordic clients.
Your main responsibility will be to ensure that client portals reflect their eligibility rules, reporting requirements, and financial processes in an efficient and compliant manner. You'll work on exciting projects such as onboarding new clients and partners, managing changes within their portals, and improving processes for existing clients and partners.
In this position, you will:
Configure client portals by setting up and updating company information.
Ensure compliance and efficiency by optimizing financial workflows and reporting processes to align with local tax regulations.
Implement Benify features by configuring different tools in the platform.
Drive improvements by identifying opportunities for process development, automation, and the enhancement of existing configurations.
Collaborate and provide support by working closely with internal and external stakeholders, offering technical assistance and training.
Who are you? We are looking for someone with a basic technical understanding or a curiosity to learn more. To thrive in this position, you should enjoy working in a client-facing role, feel comfortable taking on project management responsibilities, and be eager to develop your skills in these areas. In this role, you are also expected to independently identify and improve ways of working. We highly value individuals who are open to learning, enjoy collaborating with others, and are ready to grow within our company.
Other requirements:
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent relevant experience in finance, administration, or a client-facing role.
It's a plus if you have:
Basic knowledge of Excel
Basic tax/accounting skills
Perks of being a Benifyer
Generous wellness allowance or health budget
30 days vacation
Pension
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
A variety of social events and activities at our offices
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
If you want to know more about what it's like to work at Benify, please check out our careers pagehere.
Practical Information Start:From March 2025 Extent:Full-time, 100% Location:Stockholm
