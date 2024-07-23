Component Stress/ Lifing Engineer | Gas Turbines
2024-07-23
Role - Engineering Manager
Technology - Component Stress/ Lifing for Gas Turbines
Location - Finspång, Sweden
Business Unit - ENGIPD
Job Description
Wanted: Global Innovators To Help Us Build Tomorrow's Enterprise
Scope
As an Engineering Manager, you will be a key player in the team of Component Stress and Lifing for Gas Turbines that helps discover and define the problem statement, evaluates the solution options and makes recommendations. You will perform lifing of various Turbo machinery components, End to End experience in NPI, ownership of critical parts lifing and disc NPI along with modifications. You will also support knowledge transfer with the objective of providing value-adding consulting solutions that enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape.
Location for this position is Finspang, Sweden. This position may require 5% travel
Applicants for employment must possess work authorization which does not require sponsorship by the employer for a visa.
Desired Skills & Experience
Required
Preferred
Staff
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
At least 12 years of experience with Stress and Lifing for Gas Turbine components.
At least 8 years of experience in concept design and detailed design of turbo machinery components (especially Gas Turbine) with very good proficiency in lifing analysis.
At least 8 years of experience in latest versions of advanced CAE platforms like ANSYS, ABAQUS with very good meshing and complex analysis capabilities.
At least 6 years of experience in mechanical integrity assessments, like Structural, Thermal, Transient, Creep, Fatigue and their interactions
Analytical and Communication skills
Planning and Co-ordination skills
Experience with project management
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
