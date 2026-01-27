Compliance Testing Officer
Swedbank AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about compliance, audit and testing?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Support Swedbank's overall strategy through proactive and value-adding Second Line of Defence testing and assurance activities
Participate in Group Compliance risk and control improvement processes, helping the bank to effectively and adequately adapt to evolving external and internal requirements
Develop and master expertise in core compliance risk areas, including financial crime risk and/or conduct risk/ regulatory compliance risk
Become a valued and appreciated member of our established compliance testing team
What is needed in this role:
University degree in law, business administration, or economics or other relevant area
Experience from compliance work, risk management, audit or risk and regulatory oversight responsibilities in the following risk areas:
Financial crime (money laundering, financial sanctions, terrorism financing), and/or
Conduct (market conduct, customer protection, data protection)
Regulatory risk oversight (operational risk/ICT, credit risk, ESG
High degree of integrity
Strong interest in regulations combined with analytical mindset and skills
Project management capabilities
Excellent communication skills in both spoken and written English combined with good stakeholder management skills
Experience with data-supported auditing, reporting, or analysis (meriting)
Collaborative approach with a humble attitude and strong team-player mentality
Data and AI proficiency will accelerate your success
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
• become one of our highly skilled compliance testing officers, where we deliver results whilst developing testing capabilities in a collaborative and constructive team environment. You'll work alongside colleagues in Baltics and Sweden. If you're ready to embark on this journey with ambition, dedication, curiosity, high standards, and above all, integrity, we want to hear from you. We seek fundamental personal skills combined with a documented academic and business track record." - Andis Berzins, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.02.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting Manager: Andis Brzi
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-SW1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25387-18256". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9708145