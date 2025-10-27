Communications and Administrative Officer
2025-10-27
Department of Forest Resource Management
Are you a creative and organized communicator with a passion for science and design?
About the position
We are seeking a Communications and Administrative Officer to work full-time for the communication and administration of the Forest Remote Sensing Division and its EU-funded projects. The Communications and Administrative Officer will be responsible for visual and web design, developing and maintaining websites, copywriting as well as supporting both the internal and external communication of the projects and the division.
Duties will also involve tasks related to assisting in the management of EU projects, including organisation of meetings and other events, writing, editing and illustrating texts and materials such as newsletters and press releases, as well as other tasks to support the everyday running of the projects and the division. The selected Communications and Administrative Officer will also be involved in tasks related to the whole project management cycle, such as proposal preparation, producing deliverables, milestones and project reports, as well as developing guidelines for them.
Applications are invited from enthusiastic and experienced candidates for the Communications and Administrative Officer position. The post holder will contribute to the development of communication strategies and objectives and support researchers in their communication efforts and develop and maintain various websites and social media accounts. The post holder will plan and implement different communications and administrative activities such as writing news articles, producing and designing printed and digital materials, preparing project reporting, networking, and organising meetings and other events.
The tasks are carried out entirely in an international context, and therefore the post holder must be able to communicate effectively and demonstrate high proficiency in written communication in English. You should also be highly organised with the ability to work independently and as part of various multidisciplinary teams both in person and online.
Your profile
To be qualified for this position, you must hold a university degree in visual communication, design or similar. As this is a field that is constantly evolving, we welcome applicants who are recent graduates or who actively keep their skills up to date through continuous learning and professional development. In addition, you must have practical experience and a basic understanding of remote sensing, forestry and/or natural sciences. You need to have prior professional experience in an EU funding context and a good understanding of the policies and requirements of the Horizon Europe programme
You must have professional experience in branding and in producing graphics and layouts by designing and illustrating materials for both digital and printed media. You are also expected to have experience working with web publishing systems, as well as writing content for the web such as news articles, website content, press releases, and multimedia products. You need to have experience in planning social media strategies and producing engaging content, including managing social media accounts.
Professional experience with the following tools, systems, and platforms will be considered a merit Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, Optimizely, Microsoft 365, LinkedIn and Bluesky. Experience working in an international context and/or at higher education institutions will be regarded as a strong merit.
Personal qualities need for the position include flexibility, innovative thinking, strong motivation, excellent problem-solving abilities, strong interpersonal, a goal-oriented mindset, communication, and organisational skills. You must be able to use the English language effectively in an international and academic environment, particularly in collaboration with international consortia. You can adapt to shifting priorities and tasks and are committed to the objectives of the division and its projects. You take responsibility for your tasks and communicate proactively regarding your work and results. You are also able to work independently as well as collaboratively in multidisciplinary teams, both in person and remotely.
About us
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, The National Inventories of the Landscapes in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 110 employees. More information can be found here.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location
Umeå (Sweden)
Form of employment
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope
100%
Start date
According to agreement. As soon as possible from January 2026.
Application
Please submit your application before deadline 10 November 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
With the application should be attached, each in PDF format:
• A letter of application outlining your motivation for the position, clearly describing your professional experience relevant to the position.
• Curriculum vitae.
• Visual portfolio consisting of maximum four previous selected pieces of work in web publication/design, one of which you describe by explaining how the work was carried out, for whom it was done, and the context it was created in.
• Names and contact information of at least two reference persons.
Union representatives
Professor of Remote Sensing of Forests
Ruben Valbuena firstname.lastname@slu.se +46 907 86 8396 Jobbnummer
