Communication Specialist to Xylem
2024-07-09
Join Xylem as a Communication Specialist passionate about water infrastructure! Craft compelling content for digital and printed materials, manage social media channels and deep dive into product positioning. Embrace innovation in a collaborative environment. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Communication Specialist consultant at Xylem you will responsible for product content creation as well as driving global social media channels for Flygt and Godwin, some of our largest wastewater management and dewatering product brands. This role is made for you if you are a creative individual passionate about driving innovation within the water infrastructure sector. It's advantageous if you enjoy learning about technology and share our excitement for advancing the water sector.
In this role, flexibility is key as you'll handle diverse tasks beyond social media management. You will, for example, lead communication initiatives to create internal awareness on our product launches, and collaborate with product management to create engaging marketing materials. Furthermore, you'll optimize user experience with our web content, and collaborate with international teams to enhance brand visibility and engagement.
We assume you are curious to get to know Xylem better? You can do that easily by watching this video:
Xylem has also won several different awards, one of which is the "guldknappen", where they have been named Sweden's most parent-friendly workplace, as they work to ensure that their employees can combine work life with private life.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with product management and engineering to understand and be able to communicate our products' unique features, benefits, and outcomes.
• Develop and distribute content on Flygt and Godwin social media channels, especially YouTube and LinkedIn, and optimize these channels for better search rankings.
• Ensure the functionality and efficiency of all Flygt and Godwin websites referenced in social media.
• Lead the development of our internal SharePoint portal for product launches.
• * Adhere to Xylem's brand guidelines across social media and product marketing materials and support the development and execution of product launch plans.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 2-3 years proven experience in social media management and content marketing, with focus on video creation and editing.
• Bachelor's degree in communications or marketing studies.
• Proficiency in video editing tool management.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working in international B2B technical companies.
• Familiarity with SEO, especially YouTube SEO.
• Proficiency in graphic design software.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical mindset
• Problem-solving
• Proactivity
• Flexibility
