Communication Specialist to Xylem
2025-09-17
Join Xylem as a Communication Specialist passionate about water infrastructure! Craft compelling content for digital and printed materials, manage social media channels and deep dive into product positioning. Embrace innovation in a collaborative environment. Apply now!
As a Communication Specialist consultant at Xylem, you will be responsible for driving global social media channels for Flygt (LinkedIn and YouTube), our largest wastewater management brand. This role is made for you if you are a creative individual passionate about driving innovation within the water infrastructure sector. It's advantageous if you enjoy learning about technology and share our excitement for advancing the water sector.
In this role, flexibility is key as you'll handle diverse tasks. You will, for example, lead the creation of an editorial calendar as well as the production of assets and content for Flygt's LinkedIn and YouTube channels. Furthermore, you will engage with our partner agency for publication as well as with local marketing functions for localization and campaign support. Furthermore, you'll optimize user experience with our web content and collaborate with international teams to enhance brand visibility and engagement.
This is a 1-year consultancy assignment with the possibility of extension.
We assume you are curious to get to know Xylem better? You can do that easily by watching this video:
Xylem has also won several different awards, one of which is the "guldknappen", where they have been named Sweden's most parent-friendly workplace, as they work to ensure that their employees can combine work life with private life.
Work tasks
• Collaborate with product management and engineering to understand and be able to communicate our products' unique features, benefits, and outcomes.
• Optimize the content on Flygt's social channels for better follower engagement and search rankings.
• Partner with product marketing and management, as well as R&D colleagues, to develop a content calendar for Flygt social media channels (LinkedIn and YouTube).
• Collaborate with local marketing colleagues to get input for the editorial calendar as well as to distribute all content and asset produced.
• Lead the production of all assets that prioritize social media as channel for distribution.
• Ensure the functionality and efficiency of all Flygt websites referenced in social media
• Lead the update of our internal SharePoint portal for product launches.
• Adhere to Xylem's brand guidelines across social media and product marketing materials and support the development and execution of product launch plans.
• Collaborate with product marketing for content development, when needed.
• 2-3 years proven experience in social media management and content marketing, with focus on video creation and editing.
• Bachelor's degree in communications or marketing studies.
• Experience with video production.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
• As part of your application, we require you to attach a portfolio showcasing your work in social media or digital marketing. This is a mandatory requirement.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working in international B2B technical companies.
• Familiarity with SEO, especially YouTube SEO.
• Experience editing videos.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical mindset
• Problem-solving
• Proactivity
• Flexibility
