Communication Partner
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-06-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you want to go to work and help create a better life at home?
With us, you can feel at home at work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Communication Partner, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
About the role:
Are you passionate about communication and its power to make complex business changes clear, engaging, and successful? If you have a good ability to create understanding and a strong interest in visual storytelling, this could be the role for you.
We are seeking a dynamic communication professional to join us on a significant journey. You will be at the heart of helping us establish and improve our business processes and capabilities, making things work more effectively across IKEA. This is not just about sending messages; it's about creating good experiences, building understanding, and supporting our leaders and co-workers through impactful communication. For this role, we are specifically looking for an individual with strong visual communication skills, who can help improve our team's output and bring our exciting agenda to life with greater visual impact. While this role has a broad scope supporting various operational initiatives, you will be a key player closely supporting our Operations Management function in their drive for business transformation and more effective cross-functional collaboration.
What you will be doing:
Developing, leading, and carrying out communication plans that support the establishment of new processes, capabilities, and change initiatives throughout the IKEA value chain.
Actively designing and producing compelling communication materials - from impactful presentations and clear infographics to engaging internal campaign visuals - bringing strategies and initiatives to life. You will be a key resource for making information visually accessible and appealing.
Coaching and supporting leaders to communicate with a unified voice, helping them guide their teams effectively from awareness to action during periods of change.
Contributing to overseeing the internal communication landscape, ensuring alignment with shared guidelines and a consistent core business approach.
Serving as an expert on communication, upholding clarity, consistency, and the IKEA tone of voice, with a specific focus on its visual aspects.
About You:
You are passionate about using communication strategically to help the business succeed and engage people, turning complex ideas into clear, actionable plans. You have a keen interest in visual communication and enjoy bringing messages to life through effective design. Committed to making operations run smoothly, you understand how clear communication improves processes and are motivated to make things work better. You enjoy building strong collaborative relationships and embrace the IKEA culture and values. With an energetic, proactive, and hands-on approach, you are dedicated to continuous learning and the practical side of communication work.
To be successful in this role, we believe you bring:
Significant experience in communication planning, execution, and change communication, with a clear understanding of how it supports business goals.
Proven graphic design skills and a hands-on ability to produce professional, high-quality visual content using various tools and software.
Demonstrated ability to work strategically, tactically, and operationally.
Strong capabilities in leading yourself and influencing others.
Experience with working in complex business-to-business and operational environments.
Good understanding of how to work with stakeholder mapping and segmentation, in addition to creating target group-specific communication.
Familiarity with the IKEA identity, tone of voice, core values, and vision, or the ability to gain this quickly.
Knowledge and understanding of how to facilitate and deliver a good presentation.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
What's it like to work at IKEA?
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) fixed term contract until 31 Aug 2026 based in Malmö, Sweden. This role sits in the Enabling Functions, Communication area, and reports to the Enabling Functions Communication team manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by 24th June 2025.
For questions about the role please contact Steven van Leeuwen, acting Communication Team Manager for Operations Management (steven.van.leeuwen@inter.IKEA.com). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sarah Arshad, Recruiter, Inter IKEA Group (sarah.arshad@inter.IKEA.com).
Please note that we only review applications that come in via SmartRecruiters - not via email. We are looking for candidates with EU ready work permits for this role and will be recruiting directly (not through contracting agencies). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 31 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9384491