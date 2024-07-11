Communication manger to Dockstavarvet
Adecco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Kramfors Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Kramfors
2024-07-11
, Härnösand
, Mark
, Sollefteå
, Timrå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Kramfors
, Härnösand
, Mark
, Sollefteå
, Timrå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven and service-minded person with experience in operational and strategic communication? We are now looking for a communications manager passionate about storytelling, communication and marketing.
We create Technology to keep waters free and open
Sea transports and communication are essential to the wellbeing of individuals and societies. The proud shipbuilders from Saab's shipyard in Docksta are involved in that endeavor.
Your role
Working within communications for Saab Docksta Shipyard means that you will be part of a dedicated and experienced team located in Docksta and Ö-vik. You will as the only communicator plan and execute marketing and communication activities as well as Employer Branding activities and act as an advisor within the organization. Docksta Shipyard is part of Saab's business Area Kockums. You will get support from, as well as report to the Head of Communications for Saab's Business Area Kockums.
Your main tasks will include:
• Carry out activities to Attract and retain employees
• Supporting the Business Units and Marketing & Product Sales as communication advisor and executor
• Planning and execution of internal and external events
• Producing and publishing content for different communication channels
• Supporting Saab's storytelling efforts
• Driving and inspiring excellent communication supporting the business
The position has a scope of 70-100 precent and will last initially until Christmas. After which there is a chance for extension/takeover. This position can include travels. You will be employed by Adecco and then be leased to our client.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has a pragmatic, service-minded and solution-oriented approach. The ability to establish and develop good relations both internally and externally are crucial. There are no tasks to simple or small for you to handle.
You are a genuinely business- and operations oriented person. You have a bachelor degree in marketing, business administration or similar and approximately 5 years' experience of working with marketing and communications. You have experience from handling a wide variety of assignments and we believe you might have worked as the single person responsible for the companies/entities marketing/communication or as part of a small team.
Other meritorious skills and experiences:
• Web- editing
• CS suite
• Basic photo and video editing
• Plan and Organize events and local networking activities
• Well Experienced in writing in Swedish and English
• Create and produce presentation material
• Planning, executing and evaluating different types of online marketing campaigns
• Creating and publish content for various Social Media-platforms
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab 's business area Kockums designs, develops and produces some of the worlds most advanced naval systems and always strive to be in the forefront of technology. With a sales oriented organization and a growing interest in our products the tempo is often high. The need for a rapid and well-structured communication is constant for all parts of our business. You will report to the Head of Communication, BA Kockums.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging setting, Saab may well have the conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people. Read more about us here: https://saabgroup.com/
Contact details
During the summer period between V28-V31 we may be slower in contact. If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Oskar Gardeström or Paula Oscarsson via +4610 - 173 73 00.
Welcome with your application, application deadline is 4th of August! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Oskar Gardeström Jobbnummer
8797398