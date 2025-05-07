Communication Manager
2025-05-07
Your New Role Are you an experienced and strategic communicator with a passion for driving engagement in complex, fast-paced environments? We are now looking for a Communication Manager to support one of our esteemed clients in their transformational journey.
In this key position, you will be responsible for shaping and delivering the communication strategy for a major business program. You will maintain, adapt, and reinforce the program's Change Story, ensuring clear, consistent, and impactful messaging across multiple channels and audiences. As a senior communication manager, you will collaborate closely with program leadership, internal stakeholders, and communication experts across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
Own and manage the program's communication plan, continuously adapting messages for various target groups.
Develop and maintain communication materials, including presentations, newsletters, articles, and videos - aligned with the overarching communication plan and company brand guidelines.
Manage the program's SharePoint site (Amplify) and oversee the internal news flow.
Advise on and prepare templates and guidelines to support consistent and effective program communication.
Ensure alignment and coordinate activities with other communication teams within the company to secure a unified and efficient implementation of the communication strategy.
You'll be part of a high-impact program that plays a critical role in shaping the future of the organization. This is an opportunity to apply your expertise in a dynamic, international environment - working alongside passionate, forward-thinking professionals.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Several years' experience of working in a similar role and with change communication.
Experience of working in a complex global environment.
Visual communication skills (filming and editing is a plus).
Ability to support and advise leaders regarding communication activities.
Microsoft PowerPoint proficiency.
Excellent written and spoken English.
Who You Are
To thrive in this role, you are a strategic thinker with a natural ability to translate complex information into clear, compelling messages. You are proactive and self-driven, with the confidence to take ownership and lead communication initiatives independently while also being a strong team player.
You possess excellent interpersonal and stakeholder management skills, enabling you to build trust and foster collaboration across different functions and organizational levels. A strong sense of structure and attention to detail ensures that your communication materials are always polished, consistent, and aligned with brand guidelines.
You are comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where priorities can shift, and you adapt easily to changing circumstances. A genuine passion for storytelling, engagement, and change communication motivates you, and you bring a positive, solution-oriented mindset to every challenge.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Start date: Immediately End date: 2025-12-31
Travel required: Yes
Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client is a Swedish multinational company that manufactures machine-driven outdoor products. They have a strong passion for innovation and environmental care. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399
9326401