Commodity Manufacturing Engineer, - Final Assembly

On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We're looking for a passionate Commondity Manufacturing Engineer, eager to grow professionally within a collaborative team environment.
In this role, you will be a part of a global production team dedicated to ensuring that the client's automotive products meet the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. Working collaboratively with colleagues across various business units, you will be instrumental in developing and implementing flexible and efficient production systems, with a strong emphasis on human factors and teamwork.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Secure manufacturing requirements towards to product and secure manufacturability in the client's plants.
• Verify the process in the virtual phase.
• Own the manufacturing demands on the product on lifecycle time
• Create all assembly instructions for the operators in the plant
• Specify and develop the tools needed in our production plants.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Bachelor of Science or similar
• At least 5 years of work experience in similar areas as Manufacturing engineering
• Good product and process development knowledge
• Some knowledge of tooling is an advantage
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Office 365 and Teamcenter.
Personality
• Structured way of working, and good documentation skills.
• Strong collaboration skills
• Positive attitude
• Self-driven, result-oriented and flexible.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 01 Feb 2024 - 20 Dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg or Torslanda
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
