Commissioning & Testing Technician
2025-10-14
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Commissioning & Testing technician to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Set-up and perform the final stage of the production process, commissioning and testing, for all vessels that are close to completion.
Commissioning entails the system start-up, software validation and calibration.
Testing entails performing real-life sea trails out in the water following a customer acceptance protocol.
Follow the protocol for all issues found during the commission and testing stages and ensure they are resolved effectively.
Ensure that all vessels meet the quality criteria before being handed over to Logistics.
Review and update blueprints and instructions.
Document your work according to company guidelines.
Follow all safety protocols within the workshop and out at sea.
What are we looking for?
You are experienced within both mechanic and electrical/electronic field with a passion for innovation and quality work. You like go be thorough and precise, paying attention to details and being curious about alternative solutions. You like working in a team and tend to be proactive within your role. If boats are your hobby it's a huge plus, but any technical hobbies can be a great advantage!
Requirements:
Have few years of experience working as a Mechanic, Technician, Electrical technician, Service technician or ideally Marine technician.
Have experience in working with and troubleshooting both mechanical and electrical systems, both for low and high voltage systems.
Have a strong foundation when it comes to issue identification and problem solving.
Experience with workshop tools and diagnostics software.
Experience in shopfloor environments or workshop.
A strong attention to detail and high internal quality standards.
Excellent English written, reading and oral skills.
It would be preferred if you:
Experience within boating industry (even as a hobby)
Knowledge of Swedish
Having a "B extended" and/or "C1E" driver's licence
Boat certification Fartygsbefälsexamen klass 8
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro Team: Commissioning & Testing Reporting to: Victor Norberg
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
