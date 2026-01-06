Commissioning Manager
Aquatech International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-01-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aquatech International AB i Boden
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition towards a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com
.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Commissioning Manager to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Commissioning Manager will report to the Director of Process Control Eng. and Site Services and will perform the duties described in the job description below
The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, managing, and executing all commissioning, start-up, and performance testing activities to ensure the water treatment facility is safely brought into full operational service. The role ensures compliance with design intent, regulatory standards, contractual requirements, and client expectations, leading to successful handover to Operations & Maintenance (O&M) teams.
Job Description:
Commissioning Management
Manage commissioning resources, budgets, and timelines
Act as the single point of accountability for all commissioning activities
Coordinate commissioning activities with construction completion and operational readiness
Implement and maintain the Commissioning Plan, procedures, and schedules
Define commissioning systems, subsystems, and priorities
Technical & Process Commissioning
Review process design documents including P&IDs, control philosophies, and equipment datasheets
Lead dry and wet commissioning of all treatment processes:
Optimize plant performance to meet required water quality, capacity, and reliability targets
Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation (MEI)
Verify mechanical completion prior to commissioning
Oversee pre-commissioning activities such as flushing, cleaning, pressure testing, and alignment
Coordinate electrical energization, motor solo runs, and instrument calibration
Ensure integration and functional performance of mechanical, electrical, and control systems
Automation, Controls & SCADA
Lead commissioning of PLC/DCS/SCADA systems
Conduct and witness FAT and SAT for automation systems
Verify alarms, interlocks, safety systems, and control logic
Ensure reliable communication between field instruments and control room systems
Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE)
Enforce commissioning HSE plans, risk assessments, and permit-to-work systems
Ensure safe commissioning of hazardous systems and chemicals (e.g., chlorine, ozone, coagulants, polymers)
Promote a strong safety culture during commissioning and start-up
Regulatory & Compliance
Ensure compliance with applicable drinking water, environmental, and discharge regulations
Support regulatory inspections, audits, and approvals
Coordinate sampling, testing, and certification of treated water quality
Performance Testing & Handover
Plan and execute performance tests, reliability runs, and acceptance testing
Identify defects, manage punch lists, and ensure timely corrective actions
Lead plant handover to O&M teams, including:
Operator training and support
Development of SOPs and emergency response procedures
Completion of commissioning and acceptance documentation
Stakeholder Coordination
Interface with clients, EPC teams, OEMs, consultants, regulators, and O&M personnel
Chair commissioning meetings and provide regular progress and risk reports
Resolve technical, operational, and schedule-related issues
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 lbs, may need to climb ladders, and cannot be afraid of heights, and will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods of time. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area.
Minimum Qualifications / Experience:
Education
Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Mechanical, or Process Engineering
Experience
Minimum 8-10 years of experience in water or wastewater treatment projects
At least 5 years in a commissioning or start-up leadership role
Proven experience in commissioning industrial water treatment plants
Technical Skills
Strong knowledge of water treatment processes and systems
Expertise in commissioning methodologies and start-up sequencing
Familiarity with PLC/DCS/SCADA systems and instrumentation
Understanding of applicable water quality and environmental regulations
Soft Skills
Strong leadership and team management abilities
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills
Effective communication and stakeholder management
Ability to work under pressure during critical commissioning phases
HSE & Compliance Requirements
Demonstrated commitment to health, safety, and environmental best practices
Knowledge of commissioning risk management and safe start-up procedures
Work Environment
Site-based role with extended presence during commissioning and start-up phases
May require shift work, extended hours, and travel depending on project needs
Reporting Line
Reports to: Project Director / Project Manager
Supervises: Commissioning Engineers, Start-up Specialists, and Vendors.
Employment Type
Full-time / Project-based (as applicable) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-05
E-post: careersatase@aquatech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aquatech International AB
(org.nr 559447-2820) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9670182