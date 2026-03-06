Commissioning Manager
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Commissioning Manager to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The position will report to the Site Operations Manager and will perform the duties described in the job description below.
This position oversees all electrical, instrumentation, and automation work during the construction and commissioning of a water or wastewater treatment facility. The role ensures that installations meet design intent, safety standards, regulatory requirements, and project schedule while coordinating closely with civil, mechanical, and process teams.
Key Responsibilities
Construction Oversight
Manage day-to-day electrical and controls construction activities across the project site.
Supervise electrical subcontractors, ensuring compliance with drawings, specifications, and codes.
Review and approve installation methods for power distribution, MCCs, VFDs, control panels, and instrumentation.
Coordinate field changes, RFIs, and technical clarifications with engineering teams.
Conduct regular site inspections to verify workmanship and adherence to QA/QC standards.
Oversee installation of LV/MV power systems, grounding, cable routing, and protective devices.
Manage installation and integration of PLCs, SCADA systems, HMIs, and network infrastructure.
Ensure proper installation and calibration of process instrumentation (flow, pressure, level, turbidity, chemical analyzers).
Validate control panel fabrication, wiring, and field terminations.
Project Management
Develop and maintain construction schedules for electrical and controls scope.
Track progress, report deviations, and implement corrective actions.
Manage change orders, cost impacts, and contractor claims.
Maintain accurate documentation, redlines, and as-built records.
Commissioning Management
Manage commissioning resources, budgets, and timelines
Act as the single point of accountability for all commissioning activities
Coordinate commissioning activities with construction completion and operational readiness
Implement, and maintain the Commissioning Plan, procedures, and schedules
Define commissioning systems, subsystems, and priorities
Technical & Process Commissioning
Review process design documents including P&IDs, control philosophies, and equipment datasheets
Lead dry and wet commissioning of all treatment processes:
Optimize plant performance to meet required water quality, capacity, and reliability targets
Safety & Compliance
Enforce electrical safety practices including LOTO, arc-flash boundaries, and grounding standards.
Ensure compliance with NEC/IEC, NFPA, ISA, and local water authority regulations.
Participate in safety audits, toolbox talks, and incident investigations.
Required Qualifications
Education & Certifications
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation & Control, Automation field.
Technical Experience
7-15 years of experience in electrical/controls engineering or construction.
Minimum 3-5 years in water or wastewater treatment projects.
Strong understanding of SCADA architecture, PLC programming concepts, and industrial networks.
Experience with MCCs, VFDs, motor protection, and process instrumentation.
Soft Skills
Strong leadership and contractor-management capabilities.
Effective communication with multidisciplinary teams.
Problem-solving mindset with the ability to resolve field issues quickly.
Close attention to detail and documentation discipline.
Preferred Experience
Work on EPC or design-build water infrastructure projects.
Familiarity with major automation platforms (Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Schneider).
Experience with municipal utility standards and permitting processes.
Knowledge of water treatment processes (filtration, disinfection, chemical dosing, and sludge handling).
Typical Reporting Structure
Reports to: Project Manager or Construction Director
Supervises: Electrical subcontractors, controls integrators, instrumentation technicians
