Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Commissioning Manager
We are hiring a Commissioning Manager to lead the establishment and daily operations of Stegra's commissioning activities. This is a critical role for the success of the Stegra Boden Project, and as the first hire within commissioning, you will play a key part in building and shaping this function.
As the Commissioning Manager you will lead the day-to-day commissioning activities in association with the Commissioning team. Define, implement and improve Stegra commissioning strategy, tools and processes. Provide guidance to the EPCMs, OEMs, Contractor's Commissioning Department and monitor their performance. Support the definition of the scheduling of commissioning activities in coordination with the various Stegra Boden Project department and Operation teams. Own the definition and implementation of the Stegra Project Commissioning Plan.
The role is based in Boden, Sweden, with trips to various project contractor and fabrication sites as required. The role reports to the Head of Project Quality & Commissioning.
Responsibilities:
Lead the commissioning team, fostering collaboration and ensuring alignment with project goals.
Always adhere to and promote the safety policies of the project.
Lead commissioning activities in sub areas of the project as required.
Support and provide direction as required to the Commissioning service provider, EPCMs, OEMs and Contractors on all topics related to commissioning.
Collaborate with various departments such as engineering, procurement, quality, construction and operation to define, implement and improve the commissioning processes including but not limited to: HSE in Mechanical Completion, Cold commissioning and hot commissioning including Permit to Work, Risk assessment, (Simultaneous Operation Management) SIMOPS, etc.
Plant Systemization and commissioning logic.
Integrated Schedule.
Mechanical Completion, Cold-Commissioning, Hot Commissioning stage certification management.
Assurance processes required to ensure successful Plant Start Up
Commissioning support during Start-Up and Early Operation phase.
Completion, Cold Commissioning and Hot Commissioning Compliance with Swedish rules and regulations
Support the implementation of the completion management tool
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or related field, or equivalent.
Extensive experience in commissioning large industrial projects, and demonstrating significant managerial and leadership skills.
Deep understanding of heavy industry and process plants, with experience in managing projects with numerous complex interfaces.
Proficient in the use of modern commissioning tools and technics.
Excellent written and verbal communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Strong leadership ability and effective at influencing others to achieve goals.
Capable of providing direction in ambiguous and complex situations and adaptable to fast-paced environments and changing priorities.
Highly proactive.
Proficient with MS Office suite and quality control software.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
