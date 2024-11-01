Commissioning HSE Lead/Manager
2024-11-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
Job Summary: The HSE Commissioning Lead / Manager will report to the Overall Commissioning, Start-Up (CSU) Manager and is responsible for developing and implementing HSEQ standards and procedures to ensure a safe and compliant commissioning process. This full-time role will require extensive experience in HSEQ management through construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up, and plant performance testing phases, with an emphasis on HSE in transition, Permit to Work (PTW), and incident prevention.
Key Responsibilities:
HSE Leadership: Provide strong leadership and guidance on all HSEQ matters during the commissioning and start-up phases, fostering a culture of safety and compliance across the project.
HSEQ Planning: Develop and implement HSEQ policies, plans, and procedures specific to commissioning and start-up activities, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.
Risk Assessment: Conduct comprehensive risk assessments and hazard identification (HAZID) for all pre-commissioning, commissioning, and start-up activities to minimize risks and prevent incidents.
Permit to Work (PTW): Oversee the Permit to Work system, ensuring strict adherence and proper training for all personnel involved in commissioning and start-up. Ensure all PTW documentation is accurate and aligned with HSE standards.
HSE Transition Management: Manage HSE aspects of transition activities from construction to commissioning to start-up, ensuring seamless transitions and compliance with all safety requirements.
Incident Investigation: Lead or support investigations into any HSE incidents, conducting root cause analysis and developing corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
Training and Awareness: Deliver HSEQ training, inductions, and safety briefings to personnel involved in commissioning, ensuring a thorough understanding of project-specific HSE requirements and procedures.
HSEQ Audits and Inspections: Conduct regular HSE audits, inspections, and site visits to identify non-compliance, promote safe practices, and ensure adherence to HSEQ protocols.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintain detailed records and documentation of all HSEQ activities, including incident reports, audit findings, and training records. Generate regular HSE performance reports for the CSU Manager and project stakeholders.
Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to improve HSEQ practices and processes within the commissioning phase, driving the adoption of innovative safety solutions and best practices.
Technical Skills:
In-depth knowledge of HSEQ standards and regulations for commissioning and start-up
Proficiency in PTW systems and risk assessment tools, including Bowtie, FMEA, or HAZOP
Expertise in HSEQ management systems and software, such as Enablon, Intelex, or SAP EHS
Strong technical writing and reporting skills for HSEQ documentation and incident investigations
Familiarity with ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and ISO 9001 standards
Preferred Qualifications/Skills:
Advanced qualifications in HSEQ, Occupational Health and Safety, or a similar field
Certification in HSEQ (e.g., NEBOSH, IOSH, ISO Lead Auditor)
Extensive experience in green energy or hydrogen-based projects
Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous but not essential
Strong background in safety transition management and incident investigation techniques
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Science, Engineering, or a related field or Advanced qualifications in HSEQ or a similar discipline are preferred.
Minimum +15 years of experience in HSEQ management within large industrial projects, with a focus on construction, commissioning, and start-up.
Extensive knowledge of industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices in HSEQ for commissioning and start-up environments.
Expertise in Permit to Work (PTW) systems, risk management, incident investigation, and HSE transition management.
Proven ability to implement HSEQ policies, deliver training, and foster a strong safety culture in fast-paced project settings.
Excellent communication, problem-solving, and leadership skills, with the ability to engage and motivate multidisciplinary teams.
Proficiency in HSEQ management systems, documentation, and reporting tools.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is an asset but not mandatory. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
E-post: candidateservicesupport@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Stegra Boden Jobbnummer
8990471