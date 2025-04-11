Commissioning Engineer for an international company
2025-04-11
Are you ready to take on a diverse role as Commissioning Engineer and work on an extensive site within a global and innovative organization? Then we welcome your application today!
For the sake of our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for an engineer who wants to work with valve cooling systems and commissioning. Our customer works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories.
The role of commissioning enginner consist of both commissioning and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments at our clients site along with their suppliers. You will be working with electrical parts such as switchgears, actuators and motors, as well as mechanical parts such as pump-motor alignment, filling the system and test it for leakage and pressure.
You are offered
• Be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• For you with a relevant background and interest, there may be an opportunity to participate in customer meetings/negotiations for technical issues in the projects
Other information
• This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden, but remote work can be agreed upon with manager
• The position requires travel (80% of the time on sites) and short notice mobilization requests
• Commissioning requires being able to work from height in MEWP (Mobile Elevated Work Platform) or boom lifts.
Work tasks
• Responsible for commissioning of HVDC valve cooling system including installation inspection, pump-motor alignment, filling and pressure test of the system, first energization of the equipment and test of control functions. Reporting quality issues related to system installation and commissioning to relevant parties
• Responsible to work with test instruction and test records and use them during the commissioning
• Understanding of programming control functions and using PLC system
• You who holds a Bachelor degree within Electrical engineering or Automation, or equal profile through experience
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
It is meritorious for the position if you:
• Are practical and enjoy traveling around the world and work at HVDC sites, including offshore platforms
• Are familiar with ladder logic programming and have experience working with PLC
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Goal oriented
• Stable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
