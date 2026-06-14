Senior Project Manager - Complex Industrial Projects
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Join a global leader pioneering sustainable solutions for a more resourceful world. We are looking for a structured Senior Project Manager to lead complex projects in a highly regulated environment with real impact on the future of energy.
About the role
You will secure customer satisfaction for advanced industrial solutions by managing complex projects from handover to closure. Working within a matrix organization, you will collaborate closely with quality, manufacturing, and sales teams to ensure delivery of high-spec, customer-specific requirements.
You are offered
A collaborative environment that prioritizes personal growth and professional development
The opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future while working on innovative projects that shape next-generation industrial solutions.
Work tasks
Deliver projects on time, on spec, and on budget using established processes
Review and provide expert feedback on technical specifications
Coordinate and organize activities across multiple project stages
Support the quotation process for complex industrial equipment
Prepare quality documentation and manage inspections
Participate in customer and internal audits to ensure compliance
Contribute to the development and optimization of business processes
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of project management for complex industrial equipment
Ability to read and interpret technical specifications
Basic knowledge of preparing and managing quality documentation
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related technical field
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
Good knowledge of nuclear industry processes or standards
Experience working within a matrix organization
Experience or good understanding of regulated industrial processes or standards
Proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Stress tolerant
Goal oriented
Social
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "U12GWO". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9962535